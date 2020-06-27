All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

6583 Windflower Dr

6583 Windflower Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6583 Windflower Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
tennis court
6583 Windflower Dr Available 07/01/20 Ocean View Home Near Poinsettia Park - This beautiful 5-bedroom, three bath retreat offers the perfect place to enjoy with family and friends. A large patio off the kitchen and family room provides the ideal space for family barbecues set within a beautiful landscaped back yard. The outdoor features include fenced yard, a natural gas BBQ grill, and a water fountain. When you arrive at the home, you will note the lush landscaping in the front yard and a beautiful courtyard with an arched opening. The main level includes gourmet kitchen, large walk-in pantry, guest bedroom and full bath, laundry room with washer and dryer, kitchen nook, a formal dining room, a family room with gas log fireplace and a formal living room. On the second level, there is a large master bedroom, full bathroom with 2 sinks, private commode, shower and separate soaking tub, and a large walk-in closet. The second floor also includes three guest bedrooms and a full bathroom off the hallway. There is a large office space with a balcony that offers great views of the ocean in the distance. The home has a brand-new central air conditioning and heating system. Whatever time of year, you will enjoy spectacular views, the convenience to recreational activities, and a comfortable feeling of luxury. While living at this beautiful home, you can take a short walk over to Poinsettia Community Park and enjoy tennis, pickleball or many other sports. A thirty-minute drive from San Diego, Carlsbad is a fabulous beach community with many great restaurants, shops and Legoland.

Pets under 50 lbs and no aggressive breeds will be considered on a case by case basis with increase to the deposit ($500 per pet) and pet screening profile. Renter's liability insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy. All utilities are tenant responsibility. Landscaping service included. Tenants must qualify without the use of a co-signer. 1 year lease. Applications are done online at www.mclainproperties.com, available long term rentals, find the address and follow instructions to apply.

McLain Properties
CalDRE#01970594

The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5723029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6583 Windflower Dr have any available units?
6583 Windflower Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6583 Windflower Dr have?
Some of 6583 Windflower Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6583 Windflower Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6583 Windflower Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6583 Windflower Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6583 Windflower Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6583 Windflower Dr offer parking?
No, 6583 Windflower Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6583 Windflower Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6583 Windflower Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6583 Windflower Dr have a pool?
No, 6583 Windflower Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6583 Windflower Dr have accessible units?
No, 6583 Windflower Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6583 Windflower Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6583 Windflower Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

