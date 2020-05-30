All apartments in Carlsbad
Carlsbad, CA
6574 Scaup Street
6574 Scaup Street

6574 Scaup Street · (760) 585-1755 ext. 110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6574 Scaup Street, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6574 Scaup Street · Avail. Jun 19

$3,750

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2142 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
6574 Scaup Street Available 06/19/20 ** Coming Soon ** 6574 Scaup Street - 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath approx 2,142 s.q. ft. Located in the Parkside Community. This two story unit, has an open floor plan, spacious kitchen & living areas. Small back yard perfect for entertaining. 1/2 bath located downstairs, Master bedroom has french doors that open to small balcony. New Paint & Flooring thru-out, near great schools and Poinsettia Park. Minutes to the the Carlsbad outlets, Flower Fields, Legoland, Beach & More.

** Tenant Occupied Do Not Disturb Tenants **

1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance required
No Smoking
Sorry, No pets

Rent: $3,750
Deposit: $4,050
Processing fee $50

Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult

Call 760-585-1755 to schedule a showing

(RLNE4873601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6574 Scaup Street have any available units?
6574 Scaup Street has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
Is 6574 Scaup Street currently offering any rent specials?
6574 Scaup Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6574 Scaup Street pet-friendly?
No, 6574 Scaup Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 6574 Scaup Street offer parking?
No, 6574 Scaup Street does not offer parking.
Does 6574 Scaup Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6574 Scaup Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6574 Scaup Street have a pool?
No, 6574 Scaup Street does not have a pool.
Does 6574 Scaup Street have accessible units?
No, 6574 Scaup Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6574 Scaup Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6574 Scaup Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6574 Scaup Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6574 Scaup Street does not have units with air conditioning.
