Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

6563 Camino Del Parque

6563 Camino Del Parque · No Longer Available
Location

6563 Camino Del Parque, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Lots of natural Light, 2 bedroom, 1.5 Baths Single Story Home in Alta Mira 1!! - Single story home offers 2 bedrooms, 1.5 jack and jill style bathroom, almost 1,000 sq ft, master bedroom has private small patio space, second bedroom has slider leading to the backyard with small grass area and gate leading to open common area walkway leading to the pool/spa area. Kitchen has stone counters, pantry, dishwasher, and slider leading to the backyard. Livingroom has gas start, wood burning fireplace. New heat furnace, newer carpet, and paint will be touched up. No air conditioning in the property. 1 car garage with tons of storage!

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with increase to the deposit and pet screening profile. Renter's liability insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy. Fridge/washer/dryer NOT included. All utilities are tenant responsibility. Landscaping in the back is tenant responsibility, HOA maintains the front. Tenants must qualify without the use of a co-signer. 1 year lease. Applications are done online at www.mclainproperties.com, available long term rentals, find the address and follow instructions to apply.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due ($5) will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

McLain Properties
CalDRE#01970594

The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.

**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**

(RLNE5607821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6563 Camino Del Parque have any available units?
6563 Camino Del Parque doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6563 Camino Del Parque have?
Some of 6563 Camino Del Parque's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6563 Camino Del Parque currently offering any rent specials?
6563 Camino Del Parque is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6563 Camino Del Parque pet-friendly?
Yes, 6563 Camino Del Parque is pet friendly.
Does 6563 Camino Del Parque offer parking?
Yes, 6563 Camino Del Parque offers parking.
Does 6563 Camino Del Parque have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6563 Camino Del Parque offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6563 Camino Del Parque have a pool?
Yes, 6563 Camino Del Parque has a pool.
Does 6563 Camino Del Parque have accessible units?
No, 6563 Camino Del Parque does not have accessible units.
Does 6563 Camino Del Parque have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6563 Camino Del Parque has units with dishwashers.

