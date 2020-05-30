6563 Camino Del Parque

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Lots of natural Light, 2 bedroom, 1.5 Baths Single Story Home in Alta Mira 1!! - Single story home offers 2 bedrooms, 1.5 jack and jill style bathroom, almost 1,000 sq ft, master bedroom has private small patio space, second bedroom has slider leading to the backyard with small grass area and gate leading to open common area walkway leading to the pool/spa area. Kitchen has stone counters, pantry, dishwasher, and slider leading to the backyard. Livingroom has gas start, wood burning fireplace. New heat furnace, newer carpet, and paint will be touched up. No air conditioning in the property. 1 car garage with tons of storage!



Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with increase to the deposit and pet screening profile. Renter's liability insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy. Fridge/washer/dryer NOT included. All utilities are tenant responsibility. Landscaping in the back is tenant responsibility, HOA maintains the front. Tenants must qualify without the use of a co-signer. 1 year lease. Applications are done online at www.mclainproperties.com, available long term rentals, find the address and follow instructions to apply.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due ($5) will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.



**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**



