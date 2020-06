Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities carport parking

Hot on the Market! Very Rare Rental Listing in Lanikai Lane. 1160 square feet - 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom- BRAND NEW 2017 MANUFACTURED HOME RIGHT ACROSS FROM THE BEACH!! Never Lived in! BE the First! Rent $2,850. For more information, stop by or call the Community Leasing Office.