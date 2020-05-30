All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:34 AM

6543 Corte Valdez

6543 Corte Valdez · No Longer Available
Location

6543 Corte Valdez, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Lynn Smith La Costa Sales & Rentals Lic. #01502169 lchomes.com 760-436-5111 Great La Costa, Carlsbad townhomeLocated in the beautiful community of Meadowridge. Large attached 2-car garage. Quiet & private location in complex. Lots of storage in garage. Large backyard patio. Fireplace in living room. Community has 2 pools & spas & tennis courts. Lots of green space and park-like walking areas. Located on the top of the hill in La Costa. Close to beaches and resorts. Elementary school is La Costa Meadows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6543 Corte Valdez have any available units?
6543 Corte Valdez doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6543 Corte Valdez have?
Some of 6543 Corte Valdez's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6543 Corte Valdez currently offering any rent specials?
6543 Corte Valdez is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6543 Corte Valdez pet-friendly?
No, 6543 Corte Valdez is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 6543 Corte Valdez offer parking?
Yes, 6543 Corte Valdez offers parking.
Does 6543 Corte Valdez have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6543 Corte Valdez offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6543 Corte Valdez have a pool?
Yes, 6543 Corte Valdez has a pool.
Does 6543 Corte Valdez have accessible units?
No, 6543 Corte Valdez does not have accessible units.
Does 6543 Corte Valdez have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6543 Corte Valdez has units with dishwashers.
