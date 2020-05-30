6543 Corte Valdez

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Lynn Smith La Costa Sales & Rentals Lic. #01502169 lchomes.com 760-436-5111 Great La Costa, Carlsbad townhomeLocated in the beautiful community of Meadowridge. Large attached 2-car garage. Quiet & private location in complex. Lots of storage in garage. Large backyard patio. Fireplace in living room. Community has 2 pools & spas & tennis courts. Lots of green space and park-like walking areas. Located on the top of the hill in La Costa. Close to beaches and resorts. Elementary school is La Costa Meadows.