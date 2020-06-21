All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 6477 Goldenbush Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
6477 Goldenbush Dr
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:57 AM

6477 Goldenbush Dr

6477 Goldenbush Drive · (760) 445-7414
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Poinsetta
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6477 Goldenbush Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3188 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful 2 story home with majestic spiral staircase, vinyl wood floors, vaulted ceilings. A formal living room, dining room are greats you as you enter the home. A downstairs den and a full bath. Extra large family room with lots of windows, and a large cozy fireplace. Built in area for TV and entertainment equipment. Kitchen has an adjacent dining area, lots of cupboards and counter space as well. Fiver burner stove, built-in double oven and microwave. Upstairs laundry room. Jack & Jill bedroom bat

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6477 Goldenbush Dr have any available units?
6477 Goldenbush Dr has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6477 Goldenbush Dr have?
Some of 6477 Goldenbush Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6477 Goldenbush Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6477 Goldenbush Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6477 Goldenbush Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6477 Goldenbush Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 6477 Goldenbush Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6477 Goldenbush Dr does offer parking.
Does 6477 Goldenbush Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6477 Goldenbush Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6477 Goldenbush Dr have a pool?
No, 6477 Goldenbush Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6477 Goldenbush Dr have accessible units?
No, 6477 Goldenbush Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6477 Goldenbush Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6477 Goldenbush Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6477 Goldenbush Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Spanish Landing Carlsbad
315 Acacia Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity