6433 La Garza Court

Luxury Beach Lifestyle with this Ocean View La Costa home. Two-story, bright and sunny prestigious community of LA COSTA home. Boasting over 2,500sf living space. 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, family room with fireplace and French doors leading to back yard with mountain and ocean views with 3 car garage. Recessed lighting; updated kitchen, stainless steel appliance, breakfast counter, sit-in area. Refrigerator available with lease. Master bedroom has in-suite bathroom, 2 sinks, mirrored closets; private large deck overlooking ocean and mountain views. Cul de Sac location. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants, FWY and Golf at Omni La Costa Resort. Gardener included. Available first week of April.