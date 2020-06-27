All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 6433 La Garza Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
6433 La Garza Court
Last updated March 26 2020 at 3:04 AM

6433 La Garza Court

6433 La Garza Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6433 La Garza Court, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxury Beach Lifestyle with this Ocean View La Costa home. Two-story, bright and sunny prestigious community of LA COSTA home. Boasting over 2,500sf living space. 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, family room with fireplace and French doors leading to back yard with mountain and ocean views with 3 car garage. Recessed lighting; updated kitchen, stainless steel appliance, breakfast counter, sit-in area. Refrigerator available with lease. Master bedroom has in-suite bathroom, 2 sinks, mirrored closets; private large deck overlooking ocean and mountain views. Cul de Sac location. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants, FWY and Golf at Omni La Costa Resort. Gardener included. Available first week of April.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6433 La Garza Court have any available units?
6433 La Garza Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6433 La Garza Court have?
Some of 6433 La Garza Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6433 La Garza Court currently offering any rent specials?
6433 La Garza Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6433 La Garza Court pet-friendly?
No, 6433 La Garza Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 6433 La Garza Court offer parking?
Yes, 6433 La Garza Court offers parking.
Does 6433 La Garza Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6433 La Garza Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6433 La Garza Court have a pool?
No, 6433 La Garza Court does not have a pool.
Does 6433 La Garza Court have accessible units?
No, 6433 La Garza Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6433 La Garza Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6433 La Garza Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Sandcastle Shores
315 Walnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Tamarack Shores
351 Tamarack Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCarlsbad 2 Bedroom Apartments
Carlsbad Apartments with GymsCarlsbad Dog Friendly Apartments
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Costa Mesa, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PoinsettaOlde Carlsbad
Calavera HillsCarlsbad Village
North Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College