6414 Camino Del Parque

This cute coastal twin-home features 2 bedrooms 2 bath. 934 sf, Light and bright with all new dual pane windows. Open floor plan with kitchen opened up. Cozy fireplace with slate surround. 1 car garage with washer/dryer hook-ups.
Complex has 2 heated pools/spas, clubhouse and lots of walking trails. You can also walk or bike to the Carlsbad outlet mall, Restaurants. Hop on the 5, take the train, or visit the local beaches in minutes.
Utilities Included: NONE
Appliances Included: Electric range Refrigerator Dishwasher Disposal
Cats Allowed: No
Dogs Allowed: No
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.