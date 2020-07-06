Amenities

6360 Huntington Drive Available 07/01/19 Huge Yard w/ 4 Car Garage in Bressi Ranch - Avail July 1 - One of the largest lots in Bressi Ranch with a 4 car garage! 5 bedrooms (including one downstairs with full bath ensuite). 4.5 baths and a wonderful layout. Large bedrooms, family room with built-ins off of kitchen, walk-in closets, courtyard area, two gas fireplaces. Exquisite chef's kitchen with high-end stainless appliances, built-in fridge, huge kitchen center island.

Backyard is spacious and private, with no rear neighbor. Grass, mature trees, built-in bbq, firepit, large patio, putting green.

Bressi Ranch offers community ammenities of a Jr Olympic-sized lap pool, a kids pool, huge spa, clubhouse, park areas, basketball court. Zoned for excellent Carlsbad schools. Walking distance or a bike ride to Trader Joe's, Sprouts, Board and Brew, Pizza Port, Rubios, Stater Bros, Pete's Coffee, Pure Burger, Tommy V's, frozen yogurt, pancake house and multiple new eateries...... It's one of the very best homes in a one of Carlsbad's very best communities.

Available July 1st. Gardener included. Non-smoking.



