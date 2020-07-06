All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:23 AM

6360 Huntington Drive

6360 Huntington Dr
Location

6360 Huntington Dr, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Bressi Ranch

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
6360 Huntington Drive Available 07/01/19 Huge Yard w/ 4 Car Garage in Bressi Ranch - Avail July 1 - One of the largest lots in Bressi Ranch with a 4 car garage! 5 bedrooms (including one downstairs with full bath ensuite). 4.5 baths and a wonderful layout. Large bedrooms, family room with built-ins off of kitchen, walk-in closets, courtyard area, two gas fireplaces. Exquisite chef's kitchen with high-end stainless appliances, built-in fridge, huge kitchen center island.
Backyard is spacious and private, with no rear neighbor. Grass, mature trees, built-in bbq, firepit, large patio, putting green.
Bressi Ranch offers community ammenities of a Jr Olympic-sized lap pool, a kids pool, huge spa, clubhouse, park areas, basketball court. Zoned for excellent Carlsbad schools. Walking distance or a bike ride to Trader Joe's, Sprouts, Board and Brew, Pizza Port, Rubios, Stater Bros, Pete's Coffee, Pure Burger, Tommy V's, frozen yogurt, pancake house and multiple new eateries...... It's one of the very best homes in a one of Carlsbad's very best communities.
Available July 1st. Gardener included. Non-smoking.

(RLNE3328191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6360 Huntington Drive have any available units?
6360 Huntington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6360 Huntington Drive have?
Some of 6360 Huntington Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6360 Huntington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6360 Huntington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6360 Huntington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6360 Huntington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6360 Huntington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6360 Huntington Drive offers parking.
Does 6360 Huntington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6360 Huntington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6360 Huntington Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6360 Huntington Drive has a pool.
Does 6360 Huntington Drive have accessible units?
No, 6360 Huntington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6360 Huntington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6360 Huntington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
