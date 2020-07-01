6066 Colt Pl 102

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse playground pool shuffle board bbq/grill internet access

Brand new townhome next to Square at Bressi Ranch



Minutes away from the prestigious "Square at Bressi Ranch" neighborhood of Carlsbad including the new Sprouts Market, Trader Joe's, Stater Bros. Markets and many gourmet restaurants.

A stunning 3-story townhome of Kensington at The Square developed by SHEA Homes.

Kitchen w/ breakfast bar Island, quartz counters, white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Deck for outdoor living. Living area and master suites deliver elegance. Interior laundry with GE W/D.

$28000 upgrades including fully-paid-for high power solar system from Sun Power for almost zero utility fees

The townhouse comes standard with Eero Wi-Fi repeaters for "no dead-zone" AT&T fiber optic broadband connectivity including many high-tech smart home features such as Ring Door Bell, Electronic Lock, Wi-Fi, Smart thermostat and Amazon Echo

Community amenities include common area landscaping, a lounge-style barbeque area, tot lot, swimming pool, bocce ball court, shuffle board

No Pets Allowed



