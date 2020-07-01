6066 Colt Pl 102

All apartments in Carlsbad
Location

6066 Colt Pl, Carlsbad, CA 92009
La Costa Greens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
playground
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit 102 Available 02/08/20 Brand new townhome next to Square at Bressi Ranch - Property Id: 216006

Minutes away from the prestigious "Square at Bressi Ranch" neighborhood of Carlsbad including the new Sprouts Market, Trader Joe's, Stater Bros. Markets and many gourmet restaurants.
A stunning 3-story townhome of Kensington at The Square developed by SHEA Homes.
Kitchen w/ breakfast bar Island, quartz counters, white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Deck for outdoor living. Living area and master suites deliver elegance. Interior laundry with GE W/D.
$28000 upgrades including fully-paid-for high power solar system from Sun Power for almost zero utility fees
The townhouse comes standard with Eero Wi-Fi repeaters for "no dead-zone" AT&T fiber optic broadband connectivity including many high-tech smart home features such as Ring Door Bell, Electronic Lock, Wi-Fi, Smart thermostat and Amazon Echo
Community amenities include common area landscaping, a lounge-style barbeque area, tot lot, swimming pool, bocce ball court, shuffle board
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/216006
Property Id 216006

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5517393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

