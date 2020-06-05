All apartments in Carlsbad
6064 Paseo Acampo
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

6064 Paseo Acampo

6064 Paseo Acampo · No Longer Available
Location

6064 Paseo Acampo, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho Carillo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Rancho Carrillo Serrano Townhome - Nicely upgraded Rancho Carrillo Serrano Townhome. Three bedrooms, two baths,one bedroom/bath on 1st level. Wood style floors, granite in kitchens and baths, end unit with large attached direct access two car garage,long driveway. Private Patio off first level and balcony off second level. Lots of windows, open floor plan. Great complex, with pool and spa, also Rancho Carrillo Master with even more. Central location with easy access to shopping, schools, freeways, best price, best location.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5021539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6064 Paseo Acampo have any available units?
6064 Paseo Acampo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6064 Paseo Acampo have?
Some of 6064 Paseo Acampo's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6064 Paseo Acampo currently offering any rent specials?
6064 Paseo Acampo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6064 Paseo Acampo pet-friendly?
No, 6064 Paseo Acampo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 6064 Paseo Acampo offer parking?
Yes, 6064 Paseo Acampo offers parking.
Does 6064 Paseo Acampo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6064 Paseo Acampo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6064 Paseo Acampo have a pool?
Yes, 6064 Paseo Acampo has a pool.
Does 6064 Paseo Acampo have accessible units?
No, 6064 Paseo Acampo does not have accessible units.
Does 6064 Paseo Acampo have units with dishwashers?
No, 6064 Paseo Acampo does not have units with dishwashers.
