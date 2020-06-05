6064 Paseo Acampo

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Rancho Carrillo Serrano Townhome - Nicely upgraded Rancho Carrillo Serrano Townhome. Three bedrooms, two baths,one bedroom/bath on 1st level. Wood style floors, granite in kitchens and baths, end unit with large attached direct access two car garage,long driveway. Private Patio off first level and balcony off second level. Lots of windows, open floor plan. Great complex, with pool and spa, also Rancho Carrillo Master with even more. Central location with easy access to shopping, schools, freeways, best price, best location.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5021539)