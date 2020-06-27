Amenities
Outstanding 3BR/2.5BA Home Located in the Rancho Carrillo Area! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in the highly desired area of Rancho Carrillo! This home features tile flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace in the living area. All 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths are located upstairs. The slider off the dining area opens up to a large patio and beautifully manicured backyard. The community offers a sparkling pool/spa, and a clubhouse!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,488.
PETS:
No Pets
FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Microwave
Stove
Fire Place
Gas Fireplace
Living Room
Patio
Dining Area
2 Story
Tile Flooring
Upgraded Carpeting
Washer/ Dryer
Gas Laundry
Laundry Room (Ground Floor)
Downstairs Laundry
2 Car Garage
Community Pool
Community Spa
Home Owners Assoc.
Gardener included
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Rancho Carrillo Elementary
Middle School: San Elijo Middle School
High School: San Marcos High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/6020-Paseo-Airoso-Carlsbad-CA-92009-761/
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Chamberlain Property Management
2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D
Carlsbad, CA 92008
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday-Friday 9am-5pm
Saturday 9am-4pm
