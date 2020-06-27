Amenities

Outstanding 3BR/2.5BA Home Located in the Rancho Carrillo Area! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

This Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in the highly desired area of Rancho Carrillo! This home features tile flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace in the living area. All 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths are located upstairs. The slider off the dining area opens up to a large patio and beautifully manicured backyard. The community offers a sparkling pool/spa, and a clubhouse!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,488.



PETS:

No Pets



FEATURES:

Non-Smoking Property

Dishwasher

Refrigerator

Microwave

Stove

Fire Place

Gas Fireplace

Living Room

Patio

Dining Area

2 Story

Tile Flooring

Upgraded Carpeting

Washer/ Dryer

Gas Laundry

Laundry Room (Ground Floor)

Downstairs Laundry

2 Car Garage

Community Pool

Community Spa

Home Owners Assoc.

Gardener included

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Rancho Carrillo Elementary

Middle School: San Elijo Middle School

High School: San Marcos High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/6020-Paseo-Airoso-Carlsbad-CA-92009-761/



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Chamberlain Property Management

2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D

Carlsbad, CA 92008

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday-Friday 9am-5pm

Saturday 9am-4pm



