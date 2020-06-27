All apartments in Carlsbad
6020 Paseo Airoso

6020 Paseo Airoso · No Longer Available
Location

6020 Paseo Airoso, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho Carillo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Outstanding 3BR/2.5BA Home Located in the Rancho Carrillo Area! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in the highly desired area of Rancho Carrillo! This home features tile flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace in the living area. All 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths are located upstairs. The slider off the dining area opens up to a large patio and beautifully manicured backyard. The community offers a sparkling pool/spa, and a clubhouse!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,488.

PETS:
No Pets

FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Microwave
Stove
Fire Place
Gas Fireplace
Living Room
Patio
Dining Area
2 Story
Tile Flooring
Upgraded Carpeting
Washer/ Dryer
Gas Laundry
Laundry Room (Ground Floor)
Downstairs Laundry
2 Car Garage
Community Pool
Community Spa
Home Owners Assoc.
Gardener included
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Rancho Carrillo Elementary
Middle School: San Elijo Middle School
High School: San Marcos High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/6020-Paseo-Airoso-Carlsbad-CA-92009-761/

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Chamberlain Property Management
2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D
Carlsbad, CA 92008
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday-Friday 9am-5pm
Saturday 9am-4pm

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2138513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6020 Paseo Airoso have any available units?
6020 Paseo Airoso doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6020 Paseo Airoso have?
Some of 6020 Paseo Airoso's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6020 Paseo Airoso currently offering any rent specials?
6020 Paseo Airoso is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6020 Paseo Airoso pet-friendly?
Yes, 6020 Paseo Airoso is pet friendly.
Does 6020 Paseo Airoso offer parking?
Yes, 6020 Paseo Airoso offers parking.
Does 6020 Paseo Airoso have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6020 Paseo Airoso offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6020 Paseo Airoso have a pool?
Yes, 6020 Paseo Airoso has a pool.
Does 6020 Paseo Airoso have accessible units?
No, 6020 Paseo Airoso does not have accessible units.
Does 6020 Paseo Airoso have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6020 Paseo Airoso has units with dishwashers.
