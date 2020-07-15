All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated August 28 2019

5548 Foxtail Loop

5548 Foxtail Loop · No Longer Available
Location

5548 Foxtail Loop, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Rancho Carlsbad

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9232779097 ---- Available August 7, 2019. This 4-bed, 3 bath home plus private office/nursery has been highly remodeled with granite countertops, travertine flooring, and other superb ?nishes throughout the home. The backyard has a spectacular view with plenty of space for you and your guests. This spacious home has vaulted ceilings and tons of space including a 3-car garage with storage cabinets. Schedule a showing today as this home won\'t last long! Features: - Clean inside and out / very well maintained. - Amazing views. - Great schools that are highly sought after. - Master bathroom with dual vanities, air bath, large shower with oversized showerhead and body jets. - The master bedroom with attached suite/office/nursery/exercise room. - Downstairs bedroom. - Gated entrance to community. - The cul-de-sac adds to the quiet and tranquil feeling. - Added lighting, fans and custom features throughout. - HOA aids in excellent curb appeal! - HOA community: Sunny Creek. HOA amenities: gated entrance, BBQ / picnic area, park. - The backyard/exterior has: tranquil environment, fenced yard, drought-tolerant landscape, sprinkler/irrigation system, and an outdoor ?re pit. - Appliances Included: Fridge, Oven / Range, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer, garbage disposal, and Heater. - Laundry: Washer & Dryer included in home. - HVAC: ceiling fans, central heat, no central A/C. Terms: - Lease: Owner prefers 18-month lease. May be open to an 8-month lease on a case-by-case basis. - Security deposit required up front, amount is equal to one month rent. - Pets: Dogs & Cats considered on case by case basis (no aggressive breeds). Extra $500 security deposit per pet. Extra $25 rent per month per pet. Must be spayed or neutered. - Landscaping: Tenant will maintain landscape except: Owner will provide a gardener for front and back yard. - Parking: 3 car garage. Additional parking on driveway. Street parking limited to 72 hours. - All utilities / services paid by tenant except: Owner pays HOA fees. - All appliances named above will be maintained by owner except: Washer / Dryer - Showings by appointment only. - HOA Rules: s agent to verify. Home will be delivered in same condition as during showings, unless future changes are given in writing from FGPM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5548 Foxtail Loop have any available units?
5548 Foxtail Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 5548 Foxtail Loop have?
Some of 5548 Foxtail Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5548 Foxtail Loop currently offering any rent specials?
5548 Foxtail Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5548 Foxtail Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 5548 Foxtail Loop is pet friendly.
Does 5548 Foxtail Loop offer parking?
Yes, 5548 Foxtail Loop offers parking.
Does 5548 Foxtail Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5548 Foxtail Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5548 Foxtail Loop have a pool?
No, 5548 Foxtail Loop does not have a pool.
Does 5548 Foxtail Loop have accessible units?
No, 5548 Foxtail Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 5548 Foxtail Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5548 Foxtail Loop has units with dishwashers.
