5548 Foxtail Loop

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9232779097 ---- Available August 7, 2019. This 4-bed, 3 bath home plus private office/nursery has been highly remodeled with granite countertops, travertine flooring, and other superb ?nishes throughout the home. The backyard has a spectacular view with plenty of space for you and your guests. This spacious home has vaulted ceilings and tons of space including a 3-car garage with storage cabinets. Schedule a showing today as this home won\'t last long! Features: - Clean inside and out / very well maintained. - Amazing views. - Great schools that are highly sought after. - Master bathroom with dual vanities, air bath, large shower with oversized showerhead and body jets. - The master bedroom with attached suite/office/nursery/exercise room. - Downstairs bedroom. - Gated entrance to community. - The cul-de-sac adds to the quiet and tranquil feeling. - Added lighting, fans and custom features throughout. - HOA aids in excellent curb appeal! - HOA community: Sunny Creek. HOA amenities: gated entrance, BBQ / picnic area, park. - The backyard/exterior has: tranquil environment, fenced yard, drought-tolerant landscape, sprinkler/irrigation system, and an outdoor ?re pit. - Appliances Included: Fridge, Oven / Range, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer, garbage disposal, and Heater. - Laundry: Washer & Dryer included in home. - HVAC: ceiling fans, central heat, no central A/C. Terms: - Lease: Owner prefers 18-month lease. May be open to an 8-month lease on a case-by-case basis. - Security deposit required up front, amount is equal to one month rent. - Pets: Dogs & Cats considered on case by case basis (no aggressive breeds). Extra $500 security deposit per pet. Extra $25 rent per month per pet. Must be spayed or neutered. - Landscaping: Tenant will maintain landscape except: Owner will provide a gardener for front and back yard. - Parking: 3 car garage. Additional parking on driveway. Street parking limited to 72 hours. - All utilities / services paid by tenant except: Owner pays HOA fees. - All appliances named above will be maintained by owner except: Washer / Dryer - Showings by appointment only. - HOA Rules: s agent to verify. Home will be delivered in same condition as during showings, unless future changes are given in writing from FGPM.