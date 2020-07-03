5318 Don Alvarez Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Great - immaculate home. Move-in ready. Overlooking creek. Fabulously well maintained by the owners - looks like new. 2 bedrooms PLUS office. Large kitchen with center island and breakfast area. Formal dining room....you must see this beautiful home for lease. Located in Rancho Carlsbad Country Estates...the premiere 55+ active senior community in San Diego County on over 110 Acres..2 creeks running through the community... Come enjoy country club style living here!!!