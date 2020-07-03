All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 5318 Don Alvarez Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
5318 Don Alvarez Drive
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

5318 Don Alvarez Drive

5318 Don Alvarez Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5318 Don Alvarez Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Rancho Carlsbad

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Great - immaculate home. Move-in ready. Overlooking creek. Fabulously well maintained by the owners - looks like new. 2 bedrooms PLUS office. Large kitchen with center island and breakfast area. Formal dining room....you must see this beautiful home for lease. Located in Rancho Carlsbad Country Estates...the premiere 55+ active senior community in San Diego County on over 110 Acres..2 creeks running through the community... Come enjoy country club style living here!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5318 Don Alvarez Drive have any available units?
5318 Don Alvarez Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 5318 Don Alvarez Drive have?
Some of 5318 Don Alvarez Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5318 Don Alvarez Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5318 Don Alvarez Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5318 Don Alvarez Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5318 Don Alvarez Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 5318 Don Alvarez Drive offer parking?
No, 5318 Don Alvarez Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5318 Don Alvarez Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5318 Don Alvarez Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5318 Don Alvarez Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5318 Don Alvarez Drive has a pool.
Does 5318 Don Alvarez Drive have accessible units?
No, 5318 Don Alvarez Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5318 Don Alvarez Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5318 Don Alvarez Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Move Cross Country
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College