523 Meridian Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym game room pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Gated corner lot home walking distance to the beach - Welcome to Beach Paradise! Gated corner lot home west of 1-5 walking distance to the beach! Whole house and yard updates! 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, plus den/office with built-in desk. Separate detached casita is the 5th bedroom and also perfect for office, fitness room, art room, game room, etc. Corner lot w/peek-a-boo ocean views from upstairs deck. The owner has just updated the home and yard throughout including but not limited to new paint, all stainless appliances, window coverings, etc. Come see the changes for yourself and you will be impressed! Great room w/cozy fireplace, room for large TV & breakfast area. Outstanding community includes pool, tennis & basketball courts, walking trails, RV storage. Short walk to beach, shopping & dining. Award winning schools & more!



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $4,000

- WASHER/DRYER: Yes

- AIR CONDITIONING: Zoned A/C

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Small dogs ok.

- Utilities: Tenant pays for all but HOA

- Term: Min 1 year

-



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: San Pacifico/West Carlsbad

- FLOORING: Carpet and Wood

- Walking distance to the beach

- Gardener: Included



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Visit our website https://patrizeproperties.com/tenants/available-rentals/ find the property, and click "Apply Now"

3. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days



- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $300K liability



Patrize Properties, Inc

2211 Encinitas Blvd Suite 249

Encinitas, CA 92024

CalBRE #01869966

760-652-5114



***5th bedroom does not include a closet. Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.***



(RLNE4905107)