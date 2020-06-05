All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

523 Meridian Way

523 Meridian Way · No Longer Available
Location

523 Meridian Way, Carlsbad, CA 92011
South Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Gated corner lot home walking distance to the beach - Welcome to Beach Paradise! Gated corner lot home west of 1-5 walking distance to the beach! Whole house and yard updates! 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, plus den/office with built-in desk. Separate detached casita is the 5th bedroom and also perfect for office, fitness room, art room, game room, etc. Corner lot w/peek-a-boo ocean views from upstairs deck. The owner has just updated the home and yard throughout including but not limited to new paint, all stainless appliances, window coverings, etc. Come see the changes for yourself and you will be impressed! Great room w/cozy fireplace, room for large TV & breakfast area. Outstanding community includes pool, tennis & basketball courts, walking trails, RV storage. Short walk to beach, shopping & dining. Award winning schools & more!

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $4,000
- WASHER/DRYER: Yes
- AIR CONDITIONING: Zoned A/C
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Small dogs ok.
- Utilities: Tenant pays for all but HOA
- Term: Min 1 year
-

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: San Pacifico/West Carlsbad
- FLOORING: Carpet and Wood
- Walking distance to the beach
- Gardener: Included

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Visit our website https://patrizeproperties.com/tenants/available-rentals/ find the property, and click "Apply Now"
3. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $300K liability

Patrize Properties, Inc
2211 Encinitas Blvd Suite 249
Encinitas, CA 92024
CalBRE #01869966
760-652-5114

***5th bedroom does not include a closet. Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.***

(RLNE4905107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 Meridian Way have any available units?
523 Meridian Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 523 Meridian Way have?
Some of 523 Meridian Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 Meridian Way currently offering any rent specials?
523 Meridian Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 Meridian Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 523 Meridian Way is pet friendly.
Does 523 Meridian Way offer parking?
No, 523 Meridian Way does not offer parking.
Does 523 Meridian Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 523 Meridian Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 Meridian Way have a pool?
Yes, 523 Meridian Way has a pool.
Does 523 Meridian Way have accessible units?
No, 523 Meridian Way does not have accessible units.
Does 523 Meridian Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 523 Meridian Way does not have units with dishwashers.
