523 Meridian Way

Amenities
Gated corner lot home walking distance to the beach - Welcome to Beach Paradise! Gated corner lot home west of 1-5 walking distance to the beach! Whole house and yard updates! 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, plus den/office with built-in desk. Separate detached casita is the 5th bedroom and also perfect for office, fitness room, art room, game room, etc. Corner lot w/peek-a-boo ocean views from upstairs deck. The owner has just updated the home and yard throughout including but not limited to new paint, all stainless appliances, window coverings, etc. Come see the changes for yourself and you will be impressed! Great room w/cozy fireplace, room for large TV & breakfast area. Outstanding community includes pool, tennis & basketball courts, walking trails, RV storage. Short walk to beach, shopping & dining. Award winning schools & more!
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $4,000
- WASHER/DRYER: Yes
- AIR CONDITIONING: Zoned A/C
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Small dogs ok.
- Utilities: Tenant pays for all but HOA
- Term: Min 1 year
-
MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: San Pacifico/West Carlsbad
- FLOORING: Carpet and Wood
- Walking distance to the beach
- Gardener: Included
HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Visit our website https://patrizeproperties.com/tenants/available-rentals/ find the property, and click "Apply Now"
3. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $300K liability
Patrize Properties, Inc
2211 Encinitas Blvd Suite 249
Encinitas, CA 92024
CalBRE #01869966
760-652-5114
***5th bedroom does not include a closet. Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.***
(RLNE4905107)