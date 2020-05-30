5016 Tierra Del Oro

Amenities

patio / balcony pool bbq/grill furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Lovely Carlsbad Beach Home - Wonderful Furnished Beach House in Carlsbad! Enjoy amazing ocean views from your front living room window. Home is located west of the 101 and in the desirable Carlsbad area walking distance to fabulous beaches, shopping, dining and more! Great layout w/separate dining area + living room. Enjoy entertaining on the back patio w/wonderful pool/bbq area. Home is lovingly furnished, comes fully stocked with linens & dishes. Owner provides pool service + landscaper. Available for weekly or monthly. DRE#01873446



Our current availability (as of 4/26/19) is as follows:

5/1-6/21/19 available ($4000 per month)

8/3-8/31/19 available ($2962 per week)

9/1-9/30/19 availbe ($4000 for the month)

10/18/19-1/31/20 available ($4000 per month)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4855041)