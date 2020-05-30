All apartments in Carlsbad
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
5016 Tierra Del Oro
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:49 AM

5016 Tierra Del Oro

5016 Tierra Del Oro · No Longer Available
Location

5016 Tierra Del Oro, Carlsbad, CA 92008
South Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Lovely Carlsbad Beach Home - Wonderful Furnished Beach House in Carlsbad! Enjoy amazing ocean views from your front living room window. Home is located west of the 101 and in the desirable Carlsbad area walking distance to fabulous beaches, shopping, dining and more! Great layout w/separate dining area + living room. Enjoy entertaining on the back patio w/wonderful pool/bbq area. Home is lovingly furnished, comes fully stocked with linens & dishes. Owner provides pool service + landscaper. Available for weekly or monthly. DRE#01873446

Our current availability (as of 4/26/19) is as follows:
5/1-6/21/19 available ($4000 per month)
8/3-8/31/19 available ($2962 per week)
9/1-9/30/19 availbe ($4000 for the month)
10/18/19-1/31/20 available ($4000 per month)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4855041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5016 Tierra Del Oro have any available units?
5016 Tierra Del Oro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 5016 Tierra Del Oro have?
Some of 5016 Tierra Del Oro's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5016 Tierra Del Oro currently offering any rent specials?
5016 Tierra Del Oro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5016 Tierra Del Oro pet-friendly?
No, 5016 Tierra Del Oro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 5016 Tierra Del Oro offer parking?
No, 5016 Tierra Del Oro does not offer parking.
Does 5016 Tierra Del Oro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5016 Tierra Del Oro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5016 Tierra Del Oro have a pool?
Yes, 5016 Tierra Del Oro has a pool.
Does 5016 Tierra Del Oro have accessible units?
No, 5016 Tierra Del Oro does not have accessible units.
Does 5016 Tierra Del Oro have units with dishwashers?
No, 5016 Tierra Del Oro does not have units with dishwashers.
