4738 Birchwood Circle Available 11/01/19 Delightful Beautifully Upgraded Attached Home!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Beautiful attached home conveniently located off Tamarack Avenue in-between the 5 and El Camino Real. The home includes all appliances and features hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, high ceilings, and a large master bedroom with fireplace and balcony surrounded by lush foliage. The master bath has been remodeled with designer touches and a deep, soaking tub. Patio, 2 car garage and community amenities such as pool, spa and tennis courts are all steps away! Make an appointment to see this great property today!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,625.



PETS

Single Pet Only, Dog Under 25 lbs

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Tennis Courts, Easy Freeway Access, Non-Smoking Property, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave, Fire Place, Patio, Dining Area, 2 Story, Storage space, Eat in kitchen, Balcony, Hardwood floors, Upgraded Carpeting, Washer/ Dryer, Garage Laundry, 2 Car Garage, Community Pool, Community Spa, Home Owners Assoc., Valley View



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Kelly Elementary

Middle School: Valley Middle School

High School: Carlsbad High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/4738-Birchwood-Circle-Carlsbad-CA-92008-1251/



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Chamberlain Property Management

2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D

Carlsbad, CA 92008

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday-Friday 9am-5pm

Saturday 9am-4pm



