Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:37 PM

4603 Driftwood Circle - 1

4603 Driftwood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4603 Driftwood Circle, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Olde Carlsbad

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This two bedroom, two bath condominium home is nearly 1,400 spacious square feet. Enjoy wood laminate floors in the main living areas, a cozy fireplace and vaulted ceilings. The attached two car garage features a unique loft area that can be used for storage, a work area, arts and crafts, etc. Take advantage of the community pool that is just steps away. Located in the highly desirable City of Carlsbad. With easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, Highway 78 and Interstate 5. This unit will go fast. Contact All Investors Realty at 760.644.0209 to schedule a private showing of this unit. Visit www.AllinvestorsRealty.com for additional information or to submit an application. Equal Housing Opportunity. Non smokers (of any product). Strictly enforced! CABRE#01134376

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4603 Driftwood Circle - 1 have any available units?
4603 Driftwood Circle - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 4603 Driftwood Circle - 1 have?
Some of 4603 Driftwood Circle - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4603 Driftwood Circle - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4603 Driftwood Circle - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4603 Driftwood Circle - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4603 Driftwood Circle - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 4603 Driftwood Circle - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4603 Driftwood Circle - 1 offers parking.
Does 4603 Driftwood Circle - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4603 Driftwood Circle - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4603 Driftwood Circle - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 4603 Driftwood Circle - 1 has a pool.
Does 4603 Driftwood Circle - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4603 Driftwood Circle - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4603 Driftwood Circle - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4603 Driftwood Circle - 1 has units with dishwashers.

