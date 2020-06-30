4603 Driftwood Circle - 1

Amenities

This two bedroom, two bath condominium home is nearly 1,400 spacious square feet. Enjoy wood laminate floors in the main living areas, a cozy fireplace and vaulted ceilings. The attached two car garage features a unique loft area that can be used for storage, a work area, arts and crafts, etc. Take advantage of the community pool that is just steps away. Located in the highly desirable City of Carlsbad. With easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, Highway 78 and Interstate 5. This unit will go fast. Contact All Investors Realty at 760.644.0209 to schedule a private showing of this unit. Visit www.AllinvestorsRealty.com for additional information or to submit an application. Equal Housing Opportunity. Non smokers (of any product). Strictly enforced! CABRE#01134376