in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

4545 Essex Ct. Available 05/09/20 Bright, Beautiful 2+BR/2BA Tamarack Point Townhome! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

This beautiful townhouse features a large living room with vaulted ceilings and a high window for maximum light. The kitchen is fresh with new white cabinets and beautiful quartz counters. Wood tile flooring throughout the entire downstairs is easy care in neutral wood & gray tones. Home is upgraded with dual vanity sinks in the master bath and pedestal sink in the downstairs bath. Nice walk-in closet in the master bedroom has great organizers. In addition to your master suite, the upstairs features a large open-air loft area that makes a perfect place to read or for a great office. All appliances are included; refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer, and dryer. Tamarack Point has a pool, spa, and playgrounds for the kids. The community is close to schools, shopping, entertainment, golf, and the beaches.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,488



PETS:

No Pets



FEATURES:

Non-Smoking Property

Evening Lights

Fenced Courtyard

Easy Freeway Access

Stove

Refrigerator

Gas Fireplace

Patio

Downstairs Bedroom

2 Story

Living Room

Dining Area

Tile Flooring

Garage Laundry

Washer/ Dryer

1 Car Garage

Community Pool

Home Owners Assoc.

Faux Wood Blinds

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Hope Elementary

Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School

High School: Carlsbad High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/4545-Essex-Ct--Carlsbad-CA-92010-1598/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours:

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE2260567)