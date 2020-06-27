Amenities
4545 Essex Ct. Available 05/09/20 Bright, Beautiful 2+BR/2BA Tamarack Point Townhome! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This beautiful townhouse features a large living room with vaulted ceilings and a high window for maximum light. The kitchen is fresh with new white cabinets and beautiful quartz counters. Wood tile flooring throughout the entire downstairs is easy care in neutral wood & gray tones. Home is upgraded with dual vanity sinks in the master bath and pedestal sink in the downstairs bath. Nice walk-in closet in the master bedroom has great organizers. In addition to your master suite, the upstairs features a large open-air loft area that makes a perfect place to read or for a great office. All appliances are included; refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer, and dryer. Tamarack Point has a pool, spa, and playgrounds for the kids. The community is close to schools, shopping, entertainment, golf, and the beaches.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,488
PETS:
No Pets
FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Evening Lights
Fenced Courtyard
Easy Freeway Access
Stove
Refrigerator
Gas Fireplace
Patio
Downstairs Bedroom
2 Story
Living Room
Dining Area
Tile Flooring
Garage Laundry
Washer/ Dryer
1 Car Garage
Community Pool
Home Owners Assoc.
Faux Wood Blinds
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Hope Elementary
Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/4545-Essex-Ct--Carlsbad-CA-92010-1598/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours:
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE2260567)