All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 4545 Essex Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
4545 Essex Ct.
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

4545 Essex Ct.

4545 Essex Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4545 Essex Court, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Tamarack Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
4545 Essex Ct. Available 05/09/20 Bright, Beautiful 2+BR/2BA Tamarack Point Townhome! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This beautiful townhouse features a large living room with vaulted ceilings and a high window for maximum light. The kitchen is fresh with new white cabinets and beautiful quartz counters. Wood tile flooring throughout the entire downstairs is easy care in neutral wood & gray tones. Home is upgraded with dual vanity sinks in the master bath and pedestal sink in the downstairs bath. Nice walk-in closet in the master bedroom has great organizers. In addition to your master suite, the upstairs features a large open-air loft area that makes a perfect place to read or for a great office. All appliances are included; refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer, and dryer. Tamarack Point has a pool, spa, and playgrounds for the kids. The community is close to schools, shopping, entertainment, golf, and the beaches.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,488

PETS:
No Pets

FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Evening Lights
Fenced Courtyard
Easy Freeway Access
Stove
Refrigerator
Gas Fireplace
Patio
Downstairs Bedroom
2 Story
Living Room
Dining Area
Tile Flooring
Garage Laundry
Washer/ Dryer
1 Car Garage
Community Pool
Home Owners Assoc.
Faux Wood Blinds
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Hope Elementary
Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/4545-Essex-Ct--Carlsbad-CA-92010-1598/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours:
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2260567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4545 Essex Ct. have any available units?
4545 Essex Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 4545 Essex Ct. have?
Some of 4545 Essex Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4545 Essex Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
4545 Essex Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4545 Essex Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 4545 Essex Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 4545 Essex Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 4545 Essex Ct. offers parking.
Does 4545 Essex Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4545 Essex Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4545 Essex Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 4545 Essex Ct. has a pool.
Does 4545 Essex Ct. have accessible units?
No, 4545 Essex Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 4545 Essex Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4545 Essex Ct. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College