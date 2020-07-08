4464 Adams St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This Mediterranean design home is perched high above the picturesque Carlsbad Lagoon with legitimate 180-degree views of the Pacific Ocean on a huge premium lot with ample parking for multiple vehicles. This 2 bed/ 2 bath home is positioned above an ADU with a wrap-around porch providing spectacular unobstructed views of both the Carlsbad Lagoon AND Pacific Ocean. Easy access to grocery shopping and minutes from the Carlsbad Village, this beach bungalow blends well with Americas Finest City. The amazing coastline and sunset views from this home are nothing less than SPECTACULAR, so I had to mention them twice.

The open floor plan was designed specifically for this lot with several door and window openings positioned to channel the sea breeze coupled with an abundance of natural lighting that illuminates the whole house creating an undeniable Southern California Beach-Vibe.

Every room has an unobstructed lagoon/ocean view including the chef kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wine cooler, gas stove, can lighting, custom maple cabinetry and granite counter tops. Plantation ceiling fans throughout direct the ocean breeze and laminate wood flooring and terracotta floor tiles create a clean and casual environment supportive of our Mediterranean climate. The laundry room comes with a washer/dryer units and this fully furnished home is enhanced by locally inspired wall art and furniture that you would expect to see in an extended-stay hotel, but with the stability of a 12-month lease. This home is available for occupancy May 15 at $3,300/MO rent for a 1-year lease. Contact Jim Scanlon at Scanlon Realty Management, LLC to schedule a private viewing. 760-889-4343.

CalBRE 01950837

01950837