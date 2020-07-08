All apartments in Carlsbad
4464 Adams St
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:36 AM

4464 Adams St

4464 Adams Street · No Longer Available
Location

4464 Adams Street, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Hedionda Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This Mediterranean design home is perched high above the picturesque Carlsbad Lagoon with legitimate 180-degree views of the Pacific Ocean on a huge premium lot with ample parking for multiple vehicles. This 2 bed/ 2 bath home is positioned above an ADU with a wrap-around porch providing spectacular unobstructed views of both the Carlsbad Lagoon AND Pacific Ocean. Easy access to grocery shopping and minutes from the Carlsbad Village, this beach bungalow blends well with Americas Finest City. The amazing coastline and sunset views from this home are nothing less than SPECTACULAR, so I had to mention them twice.
The open floor plan was designed specifically for this lot with several door and window openings positioned to channel the sea breeze coupled with an abundance of natural lighting that illuminates the whole house creating an undeniable Southern California Beach-Vibe.
Every room has an unobstructed lagoon/ocean view including the chef kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wine cooler, gas stove, can lighting, custom maple cabinetry and granite counter tops. Plantation ceiling fans throughout direct the ocean breeze and laminate wood flooring and terracotta floor tiles create a clean and casual environment supportive of our Mediterranean climate. The laundry room comes with a washer/dryer units and this fully furnished home is enhanced by locally inspired wall art and furniture that you would expect to see in an extended-stay hotel, but with the stability of a 12-month lease. This home is available for occupancy May 15 at $3,300/MO rent for a 1-year lease. Contact Jim Scanlon at Scanlon Realty Management, LLC to schedule a private viewing. 760-889-4343.
CalBRE 01950837
01950837

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4464 Adams St have any available units?
4464 Adams St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 4464 Adams St have?
Some of 4464 Adams St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4464 Adams St currently offering any rent specials?
4464 Adams St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4464 Adams St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4464 Adams St is pet friendly.
Does 4464 Adams St offer parking?
Yes, 4464 Adams St offers parking.
Does 4464 Adams St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4464 Adams St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4464 Adams St have a pool?
No, 4464 Adams St does not have a pool.
Does 4464 Adams St have accessible units?
No, 4464 Adams St does not have accessible units.
Does 4464 Adams St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4464 Adams St has units with dishwashers.

