4012 Layang Layang Circle, Unit G

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Carlsbad Furnished Condominium Rental - West of Interstate 5! - Receive 10% Off Your Stay! Valid for stays 4/15/20-12/31/20. FURNISHED RENTAL, LONG-TERM OR MONTH-TO-MONTH, CALL FOR AVAILABILITY.



Beautifully appointed and decorated, this condo features 2 large bedrooms and 2.5 large bathrooms. Plush carpeting and tile flooring throughout. Fully stocked and equipped custom remodeled kitchen, dining table for four plus kitchen dining bar with three bar chairs. Charming and nicely appointed living room with tile flooring and large fireplace with tile facing. Comfortable furnishings throughout. There is a BBQ on the back outdoor patio. The complex has a beautiful tropical landscape with green lawn (grass play area) and palm trees. Common area amenities include: large Swimming pool, Spa/Jacuzzi, BBQ/picnic dining area and naturally landscaped garden pond. Services provided in the rent include: Cable TV & WiFi, gas & electric (monthly cap) and water (monthly cap). Washer/Dryer in the unit. No smoking. No pets allowed.



The property has easy access to Interstate 5, Highway 78, and other San Diego transportation corridors. Grocery, pharmacy, nail salon, and churches within walking distance. Trips to Carlsbad beaches, Oceanside Harbor, unspoiled Encinitas and Solana Beach, Del Mar Race track and County Fairgrounds or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course are a short drive away. Its also an easy day trip to other San Diego favorites such as Sea World, historic Old Towne, the San Diego Zoo or Safari Park, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agents, brokers, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.



FOR MORE INFORMATION:

North County Property Group

858-792-5797

leasing@ncpropertygroup.com

CA DRE #01922571

https://www.ncpropertygroup.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1878935)