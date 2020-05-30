All apartments in Carlsbad
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
4012 Layang Layang Circle, Unit G
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

4012 Layang Layang Circle, Unit G

4012 Layang Layang Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4012 Layang Layang Circle, Carlsbad, CA 92008
North Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Carlsbad Furnished Condominium Rental - West of Interstate 5! - Receive 10% Off Your Stay! Valid for stays 4/15/20-12/31/20. FURNISHED RENTAL, LONG-TERM OR MONTH-TO-MONTH, CALL FOR AVAILABILITY.

Beautifully appointed and decorated, this condo features 2 large bedrooms and 2.5 large bathrooms. Plush carpeting and tile flooring throughout. Fully stocked and equipped custom remodeled kitchen, dining table for four plus kitchen dining bar with three bar chairs. Charming and nicely appointed living room with tile flooring and large fireplace with tile facing. Comfortable furnishings throughout. There is a BBQ on the back outdoor patio. The complex has a beautiful tropical landscape with green lawn (grass play area) and palm trees. Common area amenities include: large Swimming pool, Spa/Jacuzzi, BBQ/picnic dining area and naturally landscaped garden pond. Services provided in the rent include: Cable TV & WiFi, gas & electric (monthly cap) and water (monthly cap). Washer/Dryer in the unit. No smoking. No pets allowed.

The property has easy access to Interstate 5, Highway 78, and other San Diego transportation corridors. Grocery, pharmacy, nail salon, and churches within walking distance. Trips to Carlsbad beaches, Oceanside Harbor, unspoiled Encinitas and Solana Beach, Del Mar Race track and County Fairgrounds or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course are a short drive away. Its also an easy day trip to other San Diego favorites such as Sea World, historic Old Towne, the San Diego Zoo or Safari Park, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agents, brokers, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4012 Layang Layang Circle, Unit G have any available units?
4012 Layang Layang Circle, Unit G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 4012 Layang Layang Circle, Unit G have?
Some of 4012 Layang Layang Circle, Unit G's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4012 Layang Layang Circle, Unit G currently offering any rent specials?
4012 Layang Layang Circle, Unit G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4012 Layang Layang Circle, Unit G pet-friendly?
Yes, 4012 Layang Layang Circle, Unit G is pet friendly.
Does 4012 Layang Layang Circle, Unit G offer parking?
No, 4012 Layang Layang Circle, Unit G does not offer parking.
Does 4012 Layang Layang Circle, Unit G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4012 Layang Layang Circle, Unit G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4012 Layang Layang Circle, Unit G have a pool?
Yes, 4012 Layang Layang Circle, Unit G has a pool.
Does 4012 Layang Layang Circle, Unit G have accessible units?
No, 4012 Layang Layang Circle, Unit G does not have accessible units.
Does 4012 Layang Layang Circle, Unit G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4012 Layang Layang Circle, Unit G has units with dishwashers.

