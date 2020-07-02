All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated May 10 2020 at 4:56 AM

381 Tamarack Ave.

381 Tamarack Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

381 Tamarack Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92008
North Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Blocks to Tamarack Beach, North carlsbad + Village. Newer townhome, (10 units). End unit w/ Privacy fenced patio yard. "2 story" Upstairs consist of living room /dining area/ kitchen with all granite, stainless steel appliances. 2019 Quality Upgraded~coordinated colors. Bedrooms are separated one upstairs & down both w/full bathrooms. Laundry closet. Easy Entrance to 2 car garage and a little yard. Move-in ready!! "sorry no Pets." Great location! Walk/bike every where! Beach is 2 blocks away…

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 381 Tamarack Ave. have any available units?
381 Tamarack Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 381 Tamarack Ave. have?
Some of 381 Tamarack Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 381 Tamarack Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
381 Tamarack Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 381 Tamarack Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 381 Tamarack Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 381 Tamarack Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 381 Tamarack Ave. offers parking.
Does 381 Tamarack Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 381 Tamarack Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 381 Tamarack Ave. have a pool?
No, 381 Tamarack Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 381 Tamarack Ave. have accessible units?
No, 381 Tamarack Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 381 Tamarack Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 381 Tamarack Ave. has units with dishwashers.

