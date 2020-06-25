All apartments in Carlsbad
3784 Portland Ct.
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

3784 Portland Ct.

3784 Portland Court · No Longer Available
Location

3784 Portland Court, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
3784 Portland Ct. Available 07/16/19 Great Calvera Hills 3BR Townhome with Open & Airy Floorplan!! - Property Information
Adorable 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in Calvera. Recently upgraded with new paint and appliances. Entire community has a Cape Cod feel with beautiful landscaping. Open and airy floorplan with convenient upstairs laundry. Lush and enclosed backyard. Newer Calvera elementary and middle schools. Just blocks from Calvera Park and Community Center. This charmer will not last!

Required Income
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,500.

Pets
No Pets

Features
Non-Smoking Property, Evening Lights, Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave, Fire Place, Living Room, Family Room, Dining Area, Patio, Upstairs Laundry, Reserved Parking, Carport Parking, Community Pool, Community Spa, Home Owners Assoc., Mini Blinds, Fenced yard

Schools
Elementary School: Hope Elementary
Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

Link
http://cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3784-Portland-Court-Carlsbad-CA-92010-434/

Contact Information
Chamberlain Property Management
2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D
Carlsbad, CA 92008
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday-Friday 9am-5pm
Saturday 9am-4pm

(RLNE4925435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3784 Portland Ct. have any available units?
3784 Portland Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3784 Portland Ct. have?
Some of 3784 Portland Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3784 Portland Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
3784 Portland Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3784 Portland Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3784 Portland Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 3784 Portland Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 3784 Portland Ct. offers parking.
Does 3784 Portland Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3784 Portland Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3784 Portland Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 3784 Portland Ct. has a pool.
Does 3784 Portland Ct. have accessible units?
No, 3784 Portland Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 3784 Portland Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3784 Portland Ct. has units with dishwashers.
