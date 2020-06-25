Amenities
3784 Portland Ct. Available 07/16/19 Great Calvera Hills 3BR Townhome with Open & Airy Floorplan!! - Property Information
Adorable 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in Calvera. Recently upgraded with new paint and appliances. Entire community has a Cape Cod feel with beautiful landscaping. Open and airy floorplan with convenient upstairs laundry. Lush and enclosed backyard. Newer Calvera elementary and middle schools. Just blocks from Calvera Park and Community Center. This charmer will not last!
Required Income
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,500.
Pets
No Pets
Features
Non-Smoking Property, Evening Lights, Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave, Fire Place, Living Room, Family Room, Dining Area, Patio, Upstairs Laundry, Reserved Parking, Carport Parking, Community Pool, Community Spa, Home Owners Assoc., Mini Blinds, Fenced yard
Schools
Elementary School: Hope Elementary
Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
Link
http://cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3784-Portland-Court-Carlsbad-CA-92010-434/
Contact Information
Chamberlain Property Management
2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D
Carlsbad, CA 92008
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday-Friday 9am-5pm
Saturday 9am-4pm
(RLNE4925435)