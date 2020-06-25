Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

3784 Portland Ct. Available 07/16/19 Great Calvera Hills 3BR Townhome with Open & Airy Floorplan!! - Property Information

Adorable 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in Calvera. Recently upgraded with new paint and appliances. Entire community has a Cape Cod feel with beautiful landscaping. Open and airy floorplan with convenient upstairs laundry. Lush and enclosed backyard. Newer Calvera elementary and middle schools. Just blocks from Calvera Park and Community Center. This charmer will not last!



Required Income

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,500.



Pets

No Pets



Features

Non-Smoking Property, Evening Lights, Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave, Fire Place, Living Room, Family Room, Dining Area, Patio, Upstairs Laundry, Reserved Parking, Carport Parking, Community Pool, Community Spa, Home Owners Assoc., Mini Blinds, Fenced yard



Schools

Elementary School: Hope Elementary

Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School

High School: Carlsbad High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



Link

http://cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3784-Portland-Court-Carlsbad-CA-92010-434/



Contact Information

Chamberlain Property Management

2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D

Carlsbad, CA 92008

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday-Friday 9am-5pm

Saturday 9am-4pm



(RLNE4925435)