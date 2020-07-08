3756 Jetty Point

Amenities

3 Bedroom Carlsbad Condo in Mystic Point Community Bright, beautiful condo in the Mystic Point Community in Carlsbad. This condo has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. There is wood flooring throughout the downstairs. The kitchen features granite countertops and appliances including refrigerator, microwave, stove and dishwasher . All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs. The master bedroom has a walk in closet, and dual sinks in the attached bathroom. There are two single garages with storage space in each. Enjoy entertaining in the back patio area. A gardening service is included at this property. The location provides easy access to the Calavera Community Center where you will enjoy many sports activities. There is an amazing hiking and biking trail system. Mystic Point community has 2 pools, 2 spas, play structure and a BBQ area. 1 Small pet allowed with owner approval. CABRE 01197438