Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3756 Jetty Point

3756 Jetty Point · No Longer Available
Location

3756 Jetty Point, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
pet friendly
Description

3 Bedroom Carlsbad Condo in Mystic Point Community Bright, beautiful condo in the Mystic Point Community in Carlsbad. This condo has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. There is wood flooring throughout the downstairs. The kitchen features granite countertops and appliances including refrigerator, microwave, stove and dishwasher . All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs. The master bedroom has a walk in closet, and dual sinks in the attached bathroom. There are two single garages with storage space in each. Enjoy entertaining in the back patio area. A gardening service is included at this property. The location provides easy access to the Calavera Community Center where you will enjoy many sports activities. There is an amazing hiking and biking trail system. Mystic Point community has 2 pools, 2 spas, play structure and a BBQ area. 1 Small pet allowed with owner approval. CABRE 01197438

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3756 Jetty Point have any available units?
3756 Jetty Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3756 Jetty Point have?
Some of 3756 Jetty Point's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3756 Jetty Point currently offering any rent specials?
3756 Jetty Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3756 Jetty Point pet-friendly?
Yes, 3756 Jetty Point is pet friendly.
Does 3756 Jetty Point offer parking?
Yes, 3756 Jetty Point offers parking.
Does 3756 Jetty Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3756 Jetty Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3756 Jetty Point have a pool?
Yes, 3756 Jetty Point has a pool.
Does 3756 Jetty Point have accessible units?
No, 3756 Jetty Point does not have accessible units.
Does 3756 Jetty Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3756 Jetty Point has units with dishwashers.

