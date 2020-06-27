Amenities

3742 Longview Drive Available 11/08/19 Spacious 3BR/2BTH With Updated Kitchen And Valley Views!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath single story Carlsbad home on a cul-de-sac! This home features sweeping valley views from the east facing backyard along with a low maintenance backyard with gazebo perfect for entertaining! Inside, there are 3 large bedrooms, one of which is double-sized along with 2 nice bathrooms. The kitchen has been updated and features stainless steel appliances along with new cabinetry and granite countertops. The garage includes tons of built-in storage and if that isn't enough, there is a huge workshop out back, perfect for all your projects! Don't miss the opportunity to make this gem your new home!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,488.



PETS:

No Pets



FEATURES:

Evening Lights

Non-Smoking Property

Stove

Garbage Disposal

Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Fire Place

Living Room

1 Story

Patio

Dining Area

Storage space

Garage Laundry

2 Car Garage

Gardener included

Canyon View

Valley View

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Hope Elementary

Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School

High School: Carlsbad High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3742-Longview-Carlsbad-CA-92010-1768/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE3837954)