Amenities
3742 Longview Drive Available 11/08/19 Spacious 3BR/2BTH With Updated Kitchen And Valley Views!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath single story Carlsbad home on a cul-de-sac! This home features sweeping valley views from the east facing backyard along with a low maintenance backyard with gazebo perfect for entertaining! Inside, there are 3 large bedrooms, one of which is double-sized along with 2 nice bathrooms. The kitchen has been updated and features stainless steel appliances along with new cabinetry and granite countertops. The garage includes tons of built-in storage and if that isn't enough, there is a huge workshop out back, perfect for all your projects! Don't miss the opportunity to make this gem your new home!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,488.
PETS:
No Pets
FEATURES:
Evening Lights
Non-Smoking Property
Stove
Garbage Disposal
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Fire Place
Living Room
1 Story
Patio
Dining Area
Storage space
Garage Laundry
2 Car Garage
Gardener included
Canyon View
Valley View
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Hope Elementary
Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3742-Longview-Carlsbad-CA-92010-1768/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE3837954)