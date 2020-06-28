All apartments in Carlsbad
3655 Garfield St.

3655 Garfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

3655 Garfield Street, Carlsbad, CA 92008
North Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Carlsbad Home with Ocean Views! - Large 3 bedroom 3 bath multi million dollar home with separate office and beautiful ocean views!The home features wood floors, large kitchen which opens to family room, a den, living room, office and a large rooftop deck with hot tub and 180 degree/ocean views. Master bedroom has ocean views, seating area, large master bath, walk-in closet with custom built ins. There is also a 3 car garage, built-in BBQ (with palapa & counter seating), custom fire pit, outdoor shower and custom wrought iron gates. You do not want to miss out on this opportunity to live steps to the beach!

Unfurnished
12 month lease term
Utilities included: Tenant pays all utilities (bi-monthly gardening services provided by landlord)
Laundry: W/D in laundry room
AC/Heat: Central Forced Air
Appliances Include: Stove/Oven, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Sub-Zero Refrigerator
Parking: 3-Car Garage

1 pet considered with $20 Pet screening fee. If approved an additional $100.00 pet processing fee applies along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.

No smoking.

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com

CA BRE Lic. #00935682

(RLNE5149001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3655 Garfield St. have any available units?
3655 Garfield St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3655 Garfield St. have?
Some of 3655 Garfield St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3655 Garfield St. currently offering any rent specials?
3655 Garfield St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3655 Garfield St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3655 Garfield St. is pet friendly.
Does 3655 Garfield St. offer parking?
Yes, 3655 Garfield St. offers parking.
Does 3655 Garfield St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3655 Garfield St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3655 Garfield St. have a pool?
No, 3655 Garfield St. does not have a pool.
Does 3655 Garfield St. have accessible units?
No, 3655 Garfield St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3655 Garfield St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3655 Garfield St. has units with dishwashers.
