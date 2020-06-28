3655 Garfield St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Carlsbad Home with Ocean Views! - Large 3 bedroom 3 bath multi million dollar home with separate office and beautiful ocean views!The home features wood floors, large kitchen which opens to family room, a den, living room, office and a large rooftop deck with hot tub and 180 degree/ocean views. Master bedroom has ocean views, seating area, large master bath, walk-in closet with custom built ins. There is also a 3 car garage, built-in BBQ (with palapa & counter seating), custom fire pit, outdoor shower and custom wrought iron gates. You do not want to miss out on this opportunity to live steps to the beach!



Unfurnished

12 month lease term

Utilities included: Tenant pays all utilities (bi-monthly gardening services provided by landlord)

Laundry: W/D in laundry room

AC/Heat: Central Forced Air

Appliances Include: Stove/Oven, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Sub-Zero Refrigerator

Parking: 3-Car Garage



1 pet considered with $20 Pet screening fee. If approved an additional $100.00 pet processing fee applies along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.



No smoking.



Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!

To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com



CA BRE Lic. #00935682



(RLNE5149001)