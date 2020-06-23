All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 3612 Haverhill St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
3612 Haverhill St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3612 Haverhill St

3612 Haverhill Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Tamarack Point
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3612 Haverhill Street, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Tamarack Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming and spacious ranch style Carlsbad home located in a serene, inviting neighborhood. A short drive from the Carlsbad beach scene and within the renowned Carlsbad school district. This 3bd/2ba home has an oversized 3-car garage with large, manicured front/back yards and has never been a rental. Formal living and dining rooms feature large windows, vaulted ceilings and a gas-fed fireplace offering a cozy, yet formal atmosphere. The large family room with breakfast nook is adjacent to a full feature kitchen with wood cabinetry, pantry, electric cooktop, double sink and a large window to invite the morning sunrise. The family room has a large glass slider that opens up to a private patio with shade trellis providing full views and access to a private backyard. The entire home has brand new wood vinyl flooring, baseboard and was just painted. Located on a secluded street above El Camino Real among open fields teaming with nature trails and views of the valley. The master suite and 2 guest bedrooms feature views of the backyard and the master suite has a double sink vanity with large mirror and walk-in-closet with shelving and storage features. The guest bathroom has a tub and shower enclosure and is conveniently located down the hall leading to the garage where the washer/dryer units are located. Single-floor Ranch style homes are designed with unobstructed access to family areas with secluded bedrooms connected by a main hallway. Central heating/AC system augments mother natures sea breeze and serves to mitigate any spikes in the normally mild Mediterranean climate that Carlsbad is known for.
Americas Finest City is on display with this home and all 1,500 square feet capture the essence of the Carlsbad beach vibe making this home a One-Of-A-Kind wonder for entertaining, yet warm and inviting for casual living
Available for occupancy January 1 at $3,150/MO rent for a 1-year lease. Contact Jim Scanlon at Scanlon Realty Management, LLC to schedule a private viewing. 760-889-4343.
CalBRE 01950837

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3612 Haverhill St have any available units?
3612 Haverhill St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3612 Haverhill St have?
Some of 3612 Haverhill St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3612 Haverhill St currently offering any rent specials?
3612 Haverhill St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3612 Haverhill St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3612 Haverhill St is pet friendly.
Does 3612 Haverhill St offer parking?
Yes, 3612 Haverhill St does offer parking.
Does 3612 Haverhill St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3612 Haverhill St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3612 Haverhill St have a pool?
No, 3612 Haverhill St does not have a pool.
Does 3612 Haverhill St have accessible units?
No, 3612 Haverhill St does not have accessible units.
Does 3612 Haverhill St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3612 Haverhill St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Move Cross Country
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College