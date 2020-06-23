3612 Haverhill St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming and spacious ranch style Carlsbad home located in a serene, inviting neighborhood. A short drive from the Carlsbad beach scene and within the renowned Carlsbad school district. This 3bd/2ba home has an oversized 3-car garage with large, manicured front/back yards and has never been a rental. Formal living and dining rooms feature large windows, vaulted ceilings and a gas-fed fireplace offering a cozy, yet formal atmosphere. The large family room with breakfast nook is adjacent to a full feature kitchen with wood cabinetry, pantry, electric cooktop, double sink and a large window to invite the morning sunrise. The family room has a large glass slider that opens up to a private patio with shade trellis providing full views and access to a private backyard. The entire home has brand new wood vinyl flooring, baseboard and was just painted. Located on a secluded street above El Camino Real among open fields teaming with nature trails and views of the valley. The master suite and 2 guest bedrooms feature views of the backyard and the master suite has a double sink vanity with large mirror and walk-in-closet with shelving and storage features. The guest bathroom has a tub and shower enclosure and is conveniently located down the hall leading to the garage where the washer/dryer units are located. Single-floor Ranch style homes are designed with unobstructed access to family areas with secluded bedrooms connected by a main hallway. Central heating/AC system augments mother natures sea breeze and serves to mitigate any spikes in the normally mild Mediterranean climate that Carlsbad is known for.

Americas Finest City is on display with this home and all 1,500 square feet capture the essence of the Carlsbad beach vibe making this home a One-Of-A-Kind wonder for entertaining, yet warm and inviting for casual living

Available for occupancy January 1 at $3,150/MO rent for a 1-year lease. Contact Jim Scanlon at Scanlon Realty Management, LLC to schedule a private viewing. 760-889-4343.

CalBRE 01950837