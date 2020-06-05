All apartments in Carlsbad
3610 Jetty Pt.

3610 Jetty Point · No Longer Available
Location

3610 Jetty Point, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 3 BR, 2.5 BA town-home available in Calavera Hills Village. Wonderful, quiet community, this two story home comes with a 2 car garage, large family room, dining area, yard and more! All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs and Master Suite has a walk-in closet. You will definitely want to come check out this gem!

Pets allowed with $30 pet rent/ pet and registration. Max 2 animals. Please review the Pet Criteria on our website prior to applying.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,700, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3610 Jetty Pt. have any available units?
3610 Jetty Pt. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
Is 3610 Jetty Pt. currently offering any rent specials?
3610 Jetty Pt. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 Jetty Pt. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3610 Jetty Pt. is pet friendly.
Does 3610 Jetty Pt. offer parking?
Yes, 3610 Jetty Pt. offers parking.
Does 3610 Jetty Pt. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3610 Jetty Pt. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 Jetty Pt. have a pool?
No, 3610 Jetty Pt. does not have a pool.
Does 3610 Jetty Pt. have accessible units?
No, 3610 Jetty Pt. does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 Jetty Pt. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3610 Jetty Pt. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3610 Jetty Pt. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3610 Jetty Pt. does not have units with air conditioning.
