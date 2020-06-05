3610 Jetty Pt.

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great 3 BR, 2.5 BA town-home available in Calavera Hills Village. Wonderful, quiet community, this two story home comes with a 2 car garage, large family room, dining area, yard and more! All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs and Master Suite has a walk-in closet. You will definitely want to come check out this gem!



Pets allowed with $30 pet rent/ pet and registration. Max 2 animals. Please review the Pet Criteria on our website prior to applying.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,700, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.