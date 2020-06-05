3570 Summit Trail Court

Amenities
This wonderful home is located in the brand new highly desired development of The Foothills in Carlsbad. This community was created to offer resort style living right off your door step. The swim club provides a solar powered pool, spa and kids pool that allows you to enjoy the facilities year round! Within the swim club you will find an outdoor patio with fireplace, yoga exercise circle, paddle tennis courts, tot lot and BBQ area. Did we mention the walking trails? If you do decide to go indoors, an absolute gorgeous home will be waiting for you. This home was upgraded from the standard builder material and offers custom cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and window treatments. All 3 bedrooms are spacious and located upstairs. Off the kitchen is your patio area complete with a gas connect for your BBQ! Going home has never been so relaxing!
Required Income:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,375.
Pets
Single Pet Only, Dog Under 20 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
Features
Air Conditioning,Non-Smoking Property, Tennis Courts, Community Playground, Microwave, Cook top, Oven, Dishwasher, Living Room, 2 Story, Patio, Dining Area, Tile Flooring, Upgraded Carpeting, Laundry Room (Upstairs), Gas Laundry, Laundry Hook-ups, 2 Car Garage, Community Spa, Community Pool, Home Owners Assoc., Fenced yard
Schools
Elementary School: Hope Elementary
Middle School: Calavera Hills Elementary
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
Contact Information
Chamberlain Property Management
2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D
Carlsbad, CA 92008
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday-Friday 9am-5pm
Saturday 9am-4pm
