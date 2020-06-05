Amenities

3570 Summit Trail Court Available 05/15/19 Want a resort lifestyle? This homes for you! - Property Information

This wonderful home is located in the brand new highly desired development of The Foothills in Carlsbad. This community was created to offer resort style living right off your door step. The swim club provides a solar powered pool, spa and kids pool that allows you to enjoy the facilities year round! Within the swim club you will find an outdoor patio with fireplace, yoga exercise circle, paddle tennis courts, tot lot and BBQ area. Did we mention the walking trails? If you do decide to go indoors, an absolute gorgeous home will be waiting for you. This home was upgraded from the standard builder material and offers custom cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and window treatments. All 3 bedrooms are spacious and located upstairs. Off the kitchen is your patio area complete with a gas connect for your BBQ! Going home has never been so relaxing!



Required Income:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,375.



Pets

Single Pet Only, Dog Under 20 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



Features

Air Conditioning,Non-Smoking Property, Tennis Courts, Community Playground, Microwave, Cook top, Oven, Dishwasher, Living Room, 2 Story, Patio, Dining Area, Tile Flooring, Upgraded Carpeting, Laundry Room (Upstairs), Gas Laundry, Laundry Hook-ups, 2 Car Garage, Community Spa, Community Pool, Home Owners Assoc., Fenced yard



Schools

Elementary School: Hope Elementary

Middle School: Calavera Hills Elementary

High School: Carlsbad High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



Link

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3570-Summit-Trail-Court-Carlsbad-CA-92010-1219/



Contact Information

Chamberlain Property Management

2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D

Carlsbad, CA 92008

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday-Friday 9am-5pm

Saturday 9am-4pm



(RLNE2450654)