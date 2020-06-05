All apartments in Carlsbad
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
3570 Summit Trail Court
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:53 AM

3570 Summit Trail Court

3570 Summit Trail Court · No Longer Available
Location

3570 Summit Trail Court, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Robertson Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
yoga
3570 Summit Trail Court Available 05/15/19 Want a resort lifestyle? This homes for you! - Property Information
This wonderful home is located in the brand new highly desired development of The Foothills in Carlsbad. This community was created to offer resort style living right off your door step. The swim club provides a solar powered pool, spa and kids pool that allows you to enjoy the facilities year round! Within the swim club you will find an outdoor patio with fireplace, yoga exercise circle, paddle tennis courts, tot lot and BBQ area. Did we mention the walking trails? If you do decide to go indoors, an absolute gorgeous home will be waiting for you. This home was upgraded from the standard builder material and offers custom cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and window treatments. All 3 bedrooms are spacious and located upstairs. Off the kitchen is your patio area complete with a gas connect for your BBQ! Going home has never been so relaxing!

Required Income:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,375.

Pets
Single Pet Only, Dog Under 20 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

Features
Air Conditioning,Non-Smoking Property, Tennis Courts, Community Playground, Microwave, Cook top, Oven, Dishwasher, Living Room, 2 Story, Patio, Dining Area, Tile Flooring, Upgraded Carpeting, Laundry Room (Upstairs), Gas Laundry, Laundry Hook-ups, 2 Car Garage, Community Spa, Community Pool, Home Owners Assoc., Fenced yard

Schools
Elementary School: Hope Elementary
Middle School: Calavera Hills Elementary
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

Link
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3570-Summit-Trail-Court-Carlsbad-CA-92010-1219/

Contact Information
Chamberlain Property Management
2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D
Carlsbad, CA 92008
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday-Friday 9am-5pm
Saturday 9am-4pm

(RLNE2450654)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

