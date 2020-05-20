3564 Bluff Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful former model in Calavera Hills on dual cul de sacs. This home has 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. The home has city views and many designer elements throughout. The kitchen boasts granite counters, breakfast bar and lots of natural light which leads into the family room that has a fireplace and ceiling fan. Main floor bedroom has convenient built-ins. The downstairs bath is also graced with designer touches and has a shower. The living room has vaulted ceilings, beautiful windows overlooking the side yard and the intimate dining room is adjacent to it. Direct access to a 2 car garage. The master bedroom located upstairs has a balcony, and an additional storage room, dual sinks in the master bath and plenty of closet space. The laundry room, 2 bedrooms and a bathroom are also located upstairs. The loft has a built in desk and additional cabinets for storage. The backyard is designed for entertaining and has a built in BBQ. Convenient freeway access, close to schools and shopping. See link for virtual tour http://tours.previewfirst.com/ml/101587