All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 3564 Bluff Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
3564 Bluff Court
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:47 PM

3564 Bluff Court

3564 Bluff Court · (949) 291-8575
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Calavera Hills
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3564 Bluff Court, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2287 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful former model in Calavera Hills on dual cul de sacs. This home has 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. The home has city views and many designer elements throughout. The kitchen boasts granite counters, breakfast bar and lots of natural light which leads into the family room that has a fireplace and ceiling fan. Main floor bedroom has convenient built-ins. The downstairs bath is also graced with designer touches and has a shower. The living room has vaulted ceilings, beautiful windows overlooking the side yard and the intimate dining room is adjacent to it. Direct access to a 2 car garage. The master bedroom located upstairs has a balcony, and an additional storage room, dual sinks in the master bath and plenty of closet space. The laundry room, 2 bedrooms and a bathroom are also located upstairs. The loft has a built in desk and additional cabinets for storage. The backyard is designed for entertaining and has a built in BBQ. Convenient freeway access, close to schools and shopping. See link for virtual tour http://tours.previewfirst.com/ml/101587

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3564 Bluff Court have any available units?
3564 Bluff Court has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3564 Bluff Court have?
Some of 3564 Bluff Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3564 Bluff Court currently offering any rent specials?
3564 Bluff Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3564 Bluff Court pet-friendly?
No, 3564 Bluff Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3564 Bluff Court offer parking?
Yes, 3564 Bluff Court does offer parking.
Does 3564 Bluff Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3564 Bluff Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3564 Bluff Court have a pool?
No, 3564 Bluff Court does not have a pool.
Does 3564 Bluff Court have accessible units?
No, 3564 Bluff Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3564 Bluff Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3564 Bluff Court has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3564 Bluff Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity