3563 Rock Ridge Road

Amenities

patio / balcony garage air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/80a294103c ---- 5 BR, 5 BA, Pristine Model Home with 180 Panoramic Views in Montara!! Custom tile treatments in kitchen & baths include tumbled marble backsplash! Beautiful window treatments & decorator touches throughout! Upstairs bonus room w/balcony! Incredible master retreat w/fireplace & Jacuzzi tub! Beautiful home with 180 degree panoramic ocean and lagoon views. Custom window treatments, flooring, cabinetry, and built ins. One bedroom with full bath downstairs. Bonus loft with balcony as well. 5th bedroom is an office with a built in desk.