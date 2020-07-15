All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 3563 Rock Ridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
3563 Rock Ridge Road
Last updated July 17 2019 at 4:35 AM

3563 Rock Ridge Road

3563 Rock Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Calavera Hills
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3563 Rock Ridge Road, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/80a294103c ---- 5 BR, 5 BA, Pristine Model Home with 180 Panoramic Views in Montara!! Custom tile treatments in kitchen & baths include tumbled marble backsplash! Beautiful window treatments & decorator touches throughout! Upstairs bonus room w/balcony! Incredible master retreat w/fireplace & Jacuzzi tub! Beautiful home with 180 degree panoramic ocean and lagoon views. Custom window treatments, flooring, cabinetry, and built ins. One bedroom with full bath downstairs. Bonus loft with balcony as well. 5th bedroom is an office with a built in desk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3563 Rock Ridge Road have any available units?
3563 Rock Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3563 Rock Ridge Road have?
Some of 3563 Rock Ridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3563 Rock Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
3563 Rock Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3563 Rock Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 3563 Rock Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3563 Rock Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 3563 Rock Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 3563 Rock Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3563 Rock Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3563 Rock Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 3563 Rock Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 3563 Rock Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 3563 Rock Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3563 Rock Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3563 Rock Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Sandcastle Shores
315 Walnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Tamarack Shores
351 Tamarack Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with GymsCarlsbad Dog Friendly Apartments
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College