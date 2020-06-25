All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 3563 Cay Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
3563 Cay Dr
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

3563 Cay Dr

3563 Cay Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Calavera Hills
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3563 Cay Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Carlsbad Home with a View! - Large 4 bed 3 bath home with a yard and a view Calavera Hills. Fireplace in living room, with an updated kitchen. Tile flooring in bathrooms, kitchen, dining and living room. Master bath has a side by side shower and tub, with his and hers sinks.. Backyard has patio area and lawn as well with a balcony view of the Calavera Hills Nature Preserve, and less than 1/2 mile from the preserve trail head. Close to schools, parks, shopping, and grocery and less than a 15 minute drive from the beach.

Laundry hookups available. Fridge and landscaper are included. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. No pets please.

McLain Properties
CalDRE#01970594

The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.

**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4935320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3563 Cay Dr have any available units?
3563 Cay Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3563 Cay Dr have?
Some of 3563 Cay Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3563 Cay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3563 Cay Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3563 Cay Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3563 Cay Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3563 Cay Dr offer parking?
No, 3563 Cay Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3563 Cay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3563 Cay Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3563 Cay Dr have a pool?
No, 3563 Cay Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3563 Cay Dr have accessible units?
No, 3563 Cay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3563 Cay Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3563 Cay Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College