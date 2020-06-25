3563 Cay Dr

Amenities

Carlsbad Home with a View! - Large 4 bed 3 bath home with a yard and a view Calavera Hills. Fireplace in living room, with an updated kitchen. Tile flooring in bathrooms, kitchen, dining and living room. Master bath has a side by side shower and tub, with his and hers sinks.. Backyard has patio area and lawn as well with a balcony view of the Calavera Hills Nature Preserve, and less than 1/2 mile from the preserve trail head. Close to schools, parks, shopping, and grocery and less than a 15 minute drive from the beach.



Laundry hookups available. Fridge and landscaper are included. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. No pets please.



