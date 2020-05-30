3536 Roosevelt St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

3536 Roosevelt Street Carlsbad, CA 92008



This gorgeous 3BR/2BA, 1,500 sqft home is located in the desirable Carlsbad/Barrio District and only 3 blocks from the renowned Carlsbad beach scene. Walking distance from Carlsbad village shops, bars and eclectic boutiques makes this a great home for those interested in a beach town culture. This neighborhood enclave is recognized for a safe, family atmosphere, with an outstanding school district and walking distance to parks, ball fields and the Boys/Girls Club just down the street. The gardener keeps the over-sized front and back yards beautiful year-round and the private backyard patio provides free access to the Mediterranean climate and dependable offshore breezes.

The backyard boasts a prolific tangerine tree just off the patio and outside fireplace. This single level ranch style home was designed with a large great room with a fireplace, built-in mill-work, wood-grain vinyl flooring and plantation fans that provide ample circulation year round. The carpeted hallway leading to the (3) bedrooms was just replaced and the carpeted bedrooms feature, ceiling fans, full height mirrored closet doors, large windows and the entire home was just freshly painted. The Master bathroom features a double sink vanity with designer lighting and large windows angled to embrace the year-round sunshine.

There is a large parking area large enough to accommodate 4 cars and there is a separate Laundry room with washer/Dryer units. The combination of natural light and breeze enhance the splendor of this charming family home. This home is offered for $2,995/MO on a 12 month lease with long-term occupancy encouraged.

Call Jim Scanlon at 760-889-4343 to schedule a private showing.

Scanlon Realty Management, LLC

CalBRE 01950837