Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
3536 Roosevelt St
Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:35 AM

3536 Roosevelt St

3536 Roosevelt Street · No Longer Available
Location

3536 Roosevelt Street, Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Barrio

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
3536 Roosevelt Street Carlsbad, CA 92008

This gorgeous 3BR/2BA, 1,500 sqft home is located in the desirable Carlsbad/Barrio District and only 3 blocks from the renowned Carlsbad beach scene. Walking distance from Carlsbad village shops, bars and eclectic boutiques makes this a great home for those interested in a beach town culture. This neighborhood enclave is recognized for a safe, family atmosphere, with an outstanding school district and walking distance to parks, ball fields and the Boys/Girls Club just down the street. The gardener keeps the over-sized front and back yards beautiful year-round and the private backyard patio provides free access to the Mediterranean climate and dependable offshore breezes.
The backyard boasts a prolific tangerine tree just off the patio and outside fireplace. This single level ranch style home was designed with a large great room with a fireplace, built-in mill-work, wood-grain vinyl flooring and plantation fans that provide ample circulation year round. The carpeted hallway leading to the (3) bedrooms was just replaced and the carpeted bedrooms feature, ceiling fans, full height mirrored closet doors, large windows and the entire home was just freshly painted. The Master bathroom features a double sink vanity with designer lighting and large windows angled to embrace the year-round sunshine.
There is a large parking area large enough to accommodate 4 cars and there is a separate Laundry room with washer/Dryer units. The combination of natural light and breeze enhance the splendor of this charming family home. This home is offered for $2,995/MO on a 12 month lease with long-term occupancy encouraged.
Call Jim Scanlon at 760-889-4343 to schedule a private showing.
Scanlon Realty Management, LLC
CalBRE 01950837

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3536 Roosevelt St have any available units?
3536 Roosevelt St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3536 Roosevelt St have?
Some of 3536 Roosevelt St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3536 Roosevelt St currently offering any rent specials?
3536 Roosevelt St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3536 Roosevelt St pet-friendly?
No, 3536 Roosevelt St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3536 Roosevelt St offer parking?
Yes, 3536 Roosevelt St offers parking.
Does 3536 Roosevelt St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3536 Roosevelt St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3536 Roosevelt St have a pool?
No, 3536 Roosevelt St does not have a pool.
Does 3536 Roosevelt St have accessible units?
No, 3536 Roosevelt St does not have accessible units.
Does 3536 Roosevelt St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3536 Roosevelt St has units with dishwashers.

