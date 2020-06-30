All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 3533 Cedarbridge Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
3533 Cedarbridge Way
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

3533 Cedarbridge Way

3533 Cedarbridge Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Calavera Hills
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3533 Cedarbridge Way, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Carlsbad 2 Bdrm with Patio and Garage - Available now! Unit is vacant, scrubbed down, and ready to go! Upgraded condo in Calavera Hills area of Carlsbad. Really convenient location with terrific park, shopping, freeways all nearby. Upgraded home with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, nice cabinets. Fridge and new washer/dryer set included! Entry-level unit with no stairs.Gas fireplace and brand new wood surface flooring in living room! All New bathroom fixtures. Private patio with garden view. WATER INCLUDED WITH RENT. Includes one assigned parking space and one car garage! Community pool and spa. Owner will consider a pet. Text property manager to set up time to see: 760.263.4735.

(RLNE4374802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3533 Cedarbridge Way have any available units?
3533 Cedarbridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3533 Cedarbridge Way have?
Some of 3533 Cedarbridge Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3533 Cedarbridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
3533 Cedarbridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3533 Cedarbridge Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3533 Cedarbridge Way is pet friendly.
Does 3533 Cedarbridge Way offer parking?
Yes, 3533 Cedarbridge Way offers parking.
Does 3533 Cedarbridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3533 Cedarbridge Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3533 Cedarbridge Way have a pool?
Yes, 3533 Cedarbridge Way has a pool.
Does 3533 Cedarbridge Way have accessible units?
No, 3533 Cedarbridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3533 Cedarbridge Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3533 Cedarbridge Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College