3533 Cedarbridge Way

Carlsbad 2 Bdrm with Patio and Garage - Available now! Unit is vacant, scrubbed down, and ready to go! Upgraded condo in Calavera Hills area of Carlsbad. Really convenient location with terrific park, shopping, freeways all nearby. Upgraded home with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, nice cabinets. Fridge and new washer/dryer set included! Entry-level unit with no stairs.Gas fireplace and brand new wood surface flooring in living room! All New bathroom fixtures. Private patio with garden view. WATER INCLUDED WITH RENT. Includes one assigned parking space and one car garage! Community pool and spa. Owner will consider a pet. Text property manager to set up time to see: 760.263.4735.



(RLNE4374802)