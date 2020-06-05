Amenities
3519 Landsford Way Available 07/10/20 BEAUTIFULLY Town-Home in Calavera Hills of Carlsbad! - Property Information:
**PROPERTY WILL NOT BE SHOWN UNTIL VACANT**Gorgeous town-home in Calavera Hills area of Carlsbad! This comfortable home offers lots of open living space with a living room, dining room or den, and a kitchen that opens to the family room with a cozy fireplace complete with gas logs. Upstairs you’ll find all 3 bedrooms and two full baths. The master bathroom has granite counter tops, custom cabinets and beautiful tile work. There is a large private back patio with shade trellis that overlooks the beautifully manicured backyard. There is plenty of storage throughout the home, including the large 2-car garage with storage cabinets. Gardener included. Great Carlsbad location close to excellent schools - don't miss out on this immaculate gem!
Income Required:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,000.
Pets:
No Pets
Features:
Non-Smoking Property
Stove
Microwave
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Fire Place
Formal dining room
2 Story
Patio
Family Room
Storage space
Tile Flooring
Upgraded Carpeting
Laundry Hook-ups
2 Car Garage
Home Owners Assoc.
Gardener included
Greenbelt View
Fenced yard
Schools:
Elementary School: Hope Elementary
Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School
High School:Carlsbad High School
Link:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3519-Landsford-Way-Carlsbad-CA-92010-1133/
Contact:
Chamberlain Property Management
2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D
Carlsbad, CA 92008
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday-Friday 9am-5pm
Saturday 9am-4pm
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5849364)