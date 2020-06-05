Amenities

3519 Landsford Way Available 07/10/20 BEAUTIFULLY Town-Home in Calavera Hills of Carlsbad! - Property Information:

**PROPERTY WILL NOT BE SHOWN UNTIL VACANT**Gorgeous town-home in Calavera Hills area of Carlsbad! This comfortable home offers lots of open living space with a living room, dining room or den, and a kitchen that opens to the family room with a cozy fireplace complete with gas logs. Upstairs you’ll find all 3 bedrooms and two full baths. The master bathroom has granite counter tops, custom cabinets and beautiful tile work. There is a large private back patio with shade trellis that overlooks the beautifully manicured backyard. There is plenty of storage throughout the home, including the large 2-car garage with storage cabinets. Gardener included. Great Carlsbad location close to excellent schools - don't miss out on this immaculate gem!



Income Required:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,000.



Pets:

No Pets



Features:

Non-Smoking Property

Stove

Microwave

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Fire Place

Formal dining room

2 Story

Patio

Family Room

Storage space

Tile Flooring

Upgraded Carpeting

Laundry Hook-ups

2 Car Garage

Home Owners Assoc.

Gardener included

Greenbelt View

Fenced yard



Schools:

Elementary School: Hope Elementary

Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School

High School:Carlsbad High School



Link:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3519-Landsford-Way-Carlsbad-CA-92010-1133/



Contact:

Chamberlain Property Management

2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D

Carlsbad, CA 92008

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday-Friday 9am-5pm

Saturday 9am-4pm



