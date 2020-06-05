All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 3519 Landsford Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
3519 Landsford Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

3519 Landsford Way

3519 Landsford Way · (760) 434-7373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Calavera Hills
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3519 Landsford Way, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3519 Landsford Way · Avail. Jul 10

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1468 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3519 Landsford Way Available 07/10/20 BEAUTIFULLY Town-Home in Calavera Hills of Carlsbad! - Property Information:
**PROPERTY WILL NOT BE SHOWN UNTIL VACANT**Gorgeous town-home in Calavera Hills area of Carlsbad! This comfortable home offers lots of open living space with a living room, dining room or den, and a kitchen that opens to the family room with a cozy fireplace complete with gas logs. Upstairs you’ll find all 3 bedrooms and two full baths. The master bathroom has granite counter tops, custom cabinets and beautiful tile work. There is a large private back patio with shade trellis that overlooks the beautifully manicured backyard. There is plenty of storage throughout the home, including the large 2-car garage with storage cabinets. Gardener included. Great Carlsbad location close to excellent schools - don't miss out on this immaculate gem!

Income Required:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,000.

Pets:
No Pets

Features:
Non-Smoking Property
Stove
Microwave
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Fire Place
Formal dining room
2 Story
Patio
Family Room
Storage space
Tile Flooring
Upgraded Carpeting
Laundry Hook-ups
2 Car Garage
Home Owners Assoc.
Gardener included
Greenbelt View
Fenced yard

Schools:
Elementary School: Hope Elementary
Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School
High School:Carlsbad High School

Link:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3519-Landsford-Way-Carlsbad-CA-92010-1133/

Contact:
Chamberlain Property Management
2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D
Carlsbad, CA 92008
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday-Friday 9am-5pm
Saturday 9am-4pm

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5849364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3519 Landsford Way have any available units?
3519 Landsford Way has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3519 Landsford Way have?
Some of 3519 Landsford Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3519 Landsford Way currently offering any rent specials?
3519 Landsford Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3519 Landsford Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3519 Landsford Way is pet friendly.
Does 3519 Landsford Way offer parking?
Yes, 3519 Landsford Way does offer parking.
Does 3519 Landsford Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3519 Landsford Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3519 Landsford Way have a pool?
No, 3519 Landsford Way does not have a pool.
Does 3519 Landsford Way have accessible units?
No, 3519 Landsford Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3519 Landsford Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3519 Landsford Way has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3519 Landsford Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Spanish Landing Carlsbad
315 Acacia Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity