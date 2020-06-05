3491 Camino Michelle

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Carlsbad Home! Remodeled and Move-In Ready! - Wonderfully remodeled and upgraded Carlsbad home! This home features 4bd + 2.5bath, soaring ceilings with a wonderful open floorplan - formal dining room, separate breakfast/dining area, and fabulous kitchen to entertain in. Additional features include new flooring in kitchen and bathrooms & freshly landscaped yard. The kitchen cabinets are designer Cabernet Cherry with soft close hinges and dovetail drawers. Brushed nickel lighting throughout that matches all the new brushed nickel faucets, handles and hinges. Washer/dryer hookups are in laundry room. Welcome home!



(RLNE4719131)