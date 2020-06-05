All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3491 Camino Michelle

3491 Camino Michelle · No Longer Available
Location

3491 Camino Michelle, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Carlsbad Home! Remodeled and Move-In Ready! - Wonderfully remodeled and upgraded Carlsbad home! This home features 4bd + 2.5bath, soaring ceilings with a wonderful open floorplan - formal dining room, separate breakfast/dining area, and fabulous kitchen to entertain in. Additional features include new flooring in kitchen and bathrooms & freshly landscaped yard. The kitchen cabinets are designer Cabernet Cherry with soft close hinges and dovetail drawers. Brushed nickel lighting throughout that matches all the new brushed nickel faucets, handles and hinges. Washer/dryer hookups are in laundry room. Welcome home!

(RLNE4719131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3491 Camino Michelle have any available units?
3491 Camino Michelle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3491 Camino Michelle have?
Some of 3491 Camino Michelle's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3491 Camino Michelle currently offering any rent specials?
3491 Camino Michelle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3491 Camino Michelle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3491 Camino Michelle is pet friendly.
Does 3491 Camino Michelle offer parking?
No, 3491 Camino Michelle does not offer parking.
Does 3491 Camino Michelle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3491 Camino Michelle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3491 Camino Michelle have a pool?
Yes, 3491 Camino Michelle has a pool.
Does 3491 Camino Michelle have accessible units?
No, 3491 Camino Michelle does not have accessible units.
Does 3491 Camino Michelle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3491 Camino Michelle does not have units with dishwashers.
