Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome to this cozy beach cottage located at the beach in the Village of Carlsbad. This home is the perfect place to call home with it's two spacious bedrooms and open floor plan. The house is upgraded with newer flooring, paint, and bathroom. The kitchen opens to a breakfast nook then to the living room with a cozy reading nook. What a perfect place to relax, enjoy the beach, and take walks along the coast. Currently, it's furnished and looking for a longer lease but is flexible.