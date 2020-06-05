Amenities
Outstanding 4BR/3BA Home with a Loft! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 3 Bath plus Loft view home with large downstairs office in a coveted area of Carlsbad! Located in a cul-de-sac within walking distance of great schools. This beautiful home offers a large and open concept floor plan with a spacious kitchen/family room. The Master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet and a great balcony. Lush backyard with covered patio with custom BBQ, fountain, and beautiful tropical landscaping. *Carpet in photos is not current and some paint colors have been changed*
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $11,375.
PETS:
Single Pet Only, Dog Under 15 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Easy Freeway Access
Evening Lights
Refrigerator
Microwave
Dishwasher
Stove
Oven
Double Oven
Cooktop
Gas Fireplace
Family Room
Downstairs Bedroom
Dining Area
2 Story
Living Room
Eat in kitchen
Balcony
Patio
Upgraded Carpeting
Tile Flooring
Laundry Hook-ups
Laundry Room (Ground Floor)
3 Car Garage
Gardener included
Home Owners Assoc.
Canyon View
Mini Blinds
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Olivenhain Pioneer
Middle School: Diegueno Middle School
High School: La Costa Canyon High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3464-Camino-Largo-Carlsbad-CA-92009-1183/
CONTACT INFORMATION:
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE2912960)