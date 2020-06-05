Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Outstanding 4BR/3BA Home with a Loft! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 3 Bath plus Loft view home with large downstairs office in a coveted area of Carlsbad! Located in a cul-de-sac within walking distance of great schools. This beautiful home offers a large and open concept floor plan with a spacious kitchen/family room. The Master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet and a great balcony. Lush backyard with covered patio with custom BBQ, fountain, and beautiful tropical landscaping. *Carpet in photos is not current and some paint colors have been changed*



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $11,375.



PETS:

Single Pet Only, Dog Under 15 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Non-Smoking Property

Easy Freeway Access

Evening Lights

Refrigerator

Microwave

Dishwasher

Stove

Oven

Double Oven

Cooktop

Gas Fireplace

Family Room

Downstairs Bedroom

Dining Area

2 Story

Living Room

Eat in kitchen

Balcony

Patio

Upgraded Carpeting

Tile Flooring

Laundry Hook-ups

Laundry Room (Ground Floor)

3 Car Garage

Gardener included

Home Owners Assoc.

Canyon View

Mini Blinds

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Olivenhain Pioneer

Middle School: Diegueno Middle School

High School: La Costa Canyon High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3464-Camino-Largo-Carlsbad-CA-92009-1183/



CONTACT INFORMATION:

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE2912960)