Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

3464 Camino Largo

3464 Camino Largo · (760) 434-7373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3464 Camino Largo, Carlsbad, CA 92009
La Costa Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3464 Camino Largo · Avail. now

$4,550

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3094 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Outstanding 4BR/3BA Home with a Loft! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 3 Bath plus Loft view home with large downstairs office in a coveted area of Carlsbad! Located in a cul-de-sac within walking distance of great schools. This beautiful home offers a large and open concept floor plan with a spacious kitchen/family room. The Master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet and a great balcony. Lush backyard with covered patio with custom BBQ, fountain, and beautiful tropical landscaping. *Carpet in photos is not current and some paint colors have been changed*

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $11,375.

PETS:
Single Pet Only, Dog Under 15 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Easy Freeway Access
Evening Lights
Refrigerator
Microwave
Dishwasher
Stove
Oven
Double Oven
Cooktop
Gas Fireplace
Family Room
Downstairs Bedroom
Dining Area
2 Story
Living Room
Eat in kitchen
Balcony
Patio
Upgraded Carpeting
Tile Flooring
Laundry Hook-ups
Laundry Room (Ground Floor)
3 Car Garage
Gardener included
Home Owners Assoc.
Canyon View
Mini Blinds
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Olivenhain Pioneer
Middle School: Diegueno Middle School
High School: La Costa Canyon High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3464-Camino-Largo-Carlsbad-CA-92009-1183/

CONTACT INFORMATION:
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE2912960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

