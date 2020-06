Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking gym pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Resort style living in the beautiful community of Santa Fe Trails in La Costa! Wonderful home with 4 full bdrms, an exercise room & large upstairs loft. Fully & tastefully furnished with everything you'll need to relax & enjoy! Stunning backyard with an absolutely gorgeous private pool & spa, water feature, fireplace and built-in barbecue, lovely palapa shade covering an outside dining, party and relaxation paradise! Available September 2020. See Supplement!