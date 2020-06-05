Amenities
Lovely Spacious 3BD Home in Carlsbad! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This lovely single level 3 bedroom home is located in a beautiful older neighborhood. Appliances included a brand new refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, and a washer and dryer hookups. This is a great house! It won't last long!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,438.
PETS:
No Pets
FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Dishwasher
Stove
Microwave
Refrigerator
Fire Place
Living Room
Family Room
1 Story
Formal dining room
Dining Area
Tile Flooring
Laminate Flooring
Laundry Hook-ups
Garage Laundry
2 Car Garage
Gardener included
Vertical Blinds
Drapes
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Hope Elementary
Middle School: Calavera Hills Elementary
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3427-Lakewood-St--Carlsbad-CA-92010-1902/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
