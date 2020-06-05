Amenities

Lovely Spacious 3BD Home in Carlsbad! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

This lovely single level 3 bedroom home is located in a beautiful older neighborhood. Appliances included a brand new refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, and a washer and dryer hookups. This is a great house! It won't last long!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,438.



PETS:

No Pets



FEATURES:

Non-Smoking Property

Dishwasher

Stove

Microwave

Refrigerator

Fire Place

Living Room

Family Room

1 Story

Formal dining room

Dining Area

Tile Flooring

Laminate Flooring

Laundry Hook-ups

Garage Laundry

2 Car Garage

Gardener included

Vertical Blinds

Drapes



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Hope Elementary

Middle School: Calavera Hills Elementary

High School: Carlsbad High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3427-Lakewood-St--Carlsbad-CA-92010-1902/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE5101407)