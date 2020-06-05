All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

3427 Lakewood St

3427 Lakewood Street · No Longer Available
Location

3427 Lakewood Street, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Tamarack Point

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely Spacious 3BD Home in Carlsbad! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This lovely single level 3 bedroom home is located in a beautiful older neighborhood. Appliances included a brand new refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, and a washer and dryer hookups. This is a great house! It won't last long!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,438.

PETS:
No Pets

FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Dishwasher
Stove
Microwave
Refrigerator
Fire Place
Living Room
Family Room
1 Story
Formal dining room
Dining Area
Tile Flooring
Laminate Flooring
Laundry Hook-ups
Garage Laundry
2 Car Garage
Gardener included
Vertical Blinds
Drapes

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Hope Elementary
Middle School: Calavera Hills Elementary
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3427-Lakewood-St--Carlsbad-CA-92010-1902/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE5101407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3427 Lakewood St have any available units?
3427 Lakewood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3427 Lakewood St have?
Some of 3427 Lakewood St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3427 Lakewood St currently offering any rent specials?
3427 Lakewood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3427 Lakewood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3427 Lakewood St is pet friendly.
Does 3427 Lakewood St offer parking?
Yes, 3427 Lakewood St offers parking.
Does 3427 Lakewood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3427 Lakewood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3427 Lakewood St have a pool?
No, 3427 Lakewood St does not have a pool.
Does 3427 Lakewood St have accessible units?
No, 3427 Lakewood St does not have accessible units.
Does 3427 Lakewood St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3427 Lakewood St has units with dishwashers.
