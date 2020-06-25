All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 3420 Don Alberto Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
3420 Don Alberto Drive
Last updated May 2 2019 at 1:56 PM

3420 Don Alberto Drive

3420 Don Alberto Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3420 Don Alberto Dr, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Rancho Carlsbad

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
In 55+ Rancho Carlsbad. CORNER LOT WITH FABULOUS MOUNTAIN AND GOLF COURSE VIEWS. 2 bdrm, Large built-out office (can be add'l guest room). Open floor plan. Fireplace. Eat-in kitchen and dining area. Storage galore. Central Heat/Air. Master bdrm has walk-in closet. Master bath has soaking tub and walk-in shower. Plantation shutters. 24/7 on-site guard. Literally, steps to the Golf Course. Roll out of bed...go for a round of golf! The community has amenities and activities galore. GREAT LOCATION!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3420 Don Alberto Drive have any available units?
3420 Don Alberto Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3420 Don Alberto Drive have?
Some of 3420 Don Alberto Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3420 Don Alberto Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3420 Don Alberto Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3420 Don Alberto Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3420 Don Alberto Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3420 Don Alberto Drive offer parking?
No, 3420 Don Alberto Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3420 Don Alberto Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3420 Don Alberto Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3420 Don Alberto Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3420 Don Alberto Drive has a pool.
Does 3420 Don Alberto Drive have accessible units?
No, 3420 Don Alberto Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3420 Don Alberto Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3420 Don Alberto Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College