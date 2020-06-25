3420 Don Alberto Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

In 55+ Rancho Carlsbad. CORNER LOT WITH FABULOUS MOUNTAIN AND GOLF COURSE VIEWS. 2 bdrm, Large built-out office (can be add'l guest room). Open floor plan. Fireplace. Eat-in kitchen and dining area. Storage galore. Central Heat/Air. Master bdrm has walk-in closet. Master bath has soaking tub and walk-in shower. Plantation shutters. 24/7 on-site guard. Literally, steps to the Golf Course. Roll out of bed...go for a round of golf! The community has amenities and activities galore. GREAT LOCATION!