3420 Corte Aciano

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

La Costa Oaks Large 5 Bedroom 3700 Sq. Foot House - Property Id: 126745



OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS. .. . ocean views & upgrades throughout on an oversized lot. Convenient entry level bed/bath, sunny & light w/ an abundance of windows. Entertaining is a breeze w/ a formal living room, formal dining room, family room w/ cozy fireplace, charming backyard yard w/ newly refinished patio, built-in BBQ w/ granite island & granite fire pit. Enjoy ample room to grow in this 5 Bedroom, 4 Bath home w/ executive office.



Dual zoned A/C, custom 2-car garage with epoxy flooring and built-in cabinetry for extra storage. La Costa Oaks community offers 2 pools, spa, clubhouse with kitchen, fitness center, hiking & biking trails, walking distance to top schools and just minutes to shopping, restaurants, beaches and I-5.



Please email owner any questions.

