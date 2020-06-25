All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 3420 Corte Aciano.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
3420 Corte Aciano
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

3420 Corte Aciano

3420 Corte Aciano · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3420 Corte Aciano, Carlsbad, CA 92009
La Costa Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
La Costa Oaks Large 5 Bedroom 3700 Sq. Foot House - Property Id: 126745

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS. .. . ocean views & upgrades throughout on an oversized lot. Convenient entry level bed/bath, sunny & light w/ an abundance of windows. Entertaining is a breeze w/ a formal living room, formal dining room, family room w/ cozy fireplace, charming backyard yard w/ newly refinished patio, built-in BBQ w/ granite island & granite fire pit. Enjoy ample room to grow in this 5 Bedroom, 4 Bath home w/ executive office.

Dual zoned A/C, custom 2-car garage with epoxy flooring and built-in cabinetry for extra storage. La Costa Oaks community offers 2 pools, spa, clubhouse with kitchen, fitness center, hiking & biking trails, walking distance to top schools and just minutes to shopping, restaurants, beaches and I-5.

Please email owner any questions.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126745
Property Id 126745

(RLNE4932593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3420 Corte Aciano have any available units?
3420 Corte Aciano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3420 Corte Aciano have?
Some of 3420 Corte Aciano's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3420 Corte Aciano currently offering any rent specials?
3420 Corte Aciano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3420 Corte Aciano pet-friendly?
Yes, 3420 Corte Aciano is pet friendly.
Does 3420 Corte Aciano offer parking?
Yes, 3420 Corte Aciano offers parking.
Does 3420 Corte Aciano have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3420 Corte Aciano does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3420 Corte Aciano have a pool?
Yes, 3420 Corte Aciano has a pool.
Does 3420 Corte Aciano have accessible units?
No, 3420 Corte Aciano does not have accessible units.
Does 3420 Corte Aciano have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3420 Corte Aciano has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College