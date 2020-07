Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly carport range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing ocean view. See the sunset every night from your living room or while you are cooking dinner. 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located on 2nd floor. Freshly painted with tile throughout. Shared laundry area. Pets welcome with approval and $50 per month pet rent. 1 carport space. 1 year lease and $2495 security deposit required. $30 application fee per applicant. CA DRE #01824191.