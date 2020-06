Amenities

dishwasher pool oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities pool

In 55+ community. Best price in Rancho Carlsbad. 2 bedroom/2 bath. Newly painted interior. Flowing floor plan. Master with 2 closets & dressing area. Storage space. Tenant has access to all amenities. Rancho Carlsbad is a fabulous community with amenities and activities galore. 24/7 on-site guard gate. Heated pool. Not ready to buy? Come lease in this amazing community of 504 homes. Located minutes from great beaches, fine dining, shopping, freeways.