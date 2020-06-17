All apartments in Carlsbad
325 Chestnut #6

325 Chestnut Ave · (760) 434-7373 ext. 118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

325 Chestnut Ave, Carlsbad, CA 92008
North Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 325 Chestnut #6 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 447 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
*Move In Special*Fully renovated 1 bedroom unit with private entry! - DESCRIPTION:
Special Offer: $1000 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! Hidden Gem! This unit is an upstairs, fully renovated 1 bedroom unit with private entry! Fresh paint, Luxury Vinyl Plank throughout, granite counters and eat in kitchen. Plenty of storage in bedroom and bathroom! This is a must see. Unit comes with 1 reserved parking spot, community laundry room. Water/Trash/Sewer and Gas is included with monthly rent.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Note: Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $4,738.

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Jefferson Elementary
Middle School: Kelly Elementary
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/apartments/325-Chestnut-unit-6-Carlsbad-CA-92008-2030/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5469686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Chestnut #6 have any available units?
325 Chestnut #6 has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 Chestnut #6 have?
Some of 325 Chestnut #6's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Chestnut #6 currently offering any rent specials?
325 Chestnut #6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Chestnut #6 pet-friendly?
No, 325 Chestnut #6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 325 Chestnut #6 offer parking?
Yes, 325 Chestnut #6 does offer parking.
Does 325 Chestnut #6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 Chestnut #6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Chestnut #6 have a pool?
No, 325 Chestnut #6 does not have a pool.
Does 325 Chestnut #6 have accessible units?
No, 325 Chestnut #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Chestnut #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 Chestnut #6 does not have units with dishwashers.
