325 Chestnut #6

*Move In Special*Fully renovated 1 bedroom unit with private entry! - DESCRIPTION:
Special Offer: $1000 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! Hidden Gem! This unit is an upstairs, fully renovated 1 bedroom unit with private entry! Fresh paint, Luxury Vinyl Plank throughout, granite counters and eat in kitchen. Plenty of storage in bedroom and bathroom! This is a must see. Unit comes with 1 reserved parking spot, community laundry room. Water/Trash/Sewer and Gas is included with monthly rent.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Note: Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $4,738.
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Jefferson Elementary
Middle School: Kelly Elementary
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/apartments/325-Chestnut-unit-6-Carlsbad-CA-92008-2030/
No Pets Allowed
