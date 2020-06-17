325 Chestnut #6

Amenities

*Move In Special*Fully renovated 1 bedroom unit with private entry! - DESCRIPTION:

Special Offer: $1000 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! Hidden Gem! This unit is an upstairs, fully renovated 1 bedroom unit with private entry! Fresh paint, Luxury Vinyl Plank throughout, granite counters and eat in kitchen. Plenty of storage in bedroom and bathroom! This is a must see. Unit comes with 1 reserved parking spot, community laundry room. Water/Trash/Sewer and Gas is included with monthly rent.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Note: Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $4,738.



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Jefferson Elementary

Middle School: Kelly Elementary

High School: Carlsbad High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/apartments/325-Chestnut-unit-6-Carlsbad-CA-92008-2030/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5469686)