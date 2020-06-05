3218 Sitio Oceano

Amenities

Stunning Carlsbad Furnished Rental Home with First-Floor Master Bedroom Suite - FURNISHED RENTAL, LONG-TERM OR MONTH-TO-MONTH, CALL FOR AVAILABILITY.



This stunning Carlsbad 3,641 Sq Ft single family home is located near the top of the exclusive La Costa Ridge gated community. First-floor master bedroom suite! The furnished rental home sits on a quiet "cul-de-sac" street with an impressive curb appeal, 4 bedrooms / 4.5 bathrooms, and features elegant tile flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliance upgrades, backyard with panoramic views of La Costa valley and outdoor seating areas for entertaining. Full size laundry room with washer and dryer included on the first floor, air conditioning, and a 2-car garage with direct access to the home.



The living area features a formal entry with french doors opening to an outdoor seating space, adjacent to a large dinning room that leads to a spacious family room that includes a large entertainment center with a 55" Samsung TV with a Bose 3 in 1 sound system and a fireplace that opens up to a gourmet kitchen perfect for hosting guests. A kitchen nook includes a wine cooler and additional cabinetry and serving space. The master bedroom suite, located on the first level, includes a walk-in closet, king size bed, deluxe bathroom with his and her sinks and vanities, tile floor, large tub and elegant glass enclosed shower. Also downstairs is a powder room and guest room with a full attached bathroom. A stairway provides access to the upstairs living with a bonus area, two bedrooms and two full bathrooms.



The backyard is beautifully landscaped with an expansive inlaid paver patio, seating areas, water features, surrounded by mature and manicured landscaping. The home has amazing vista views of the Carlsbad hills from the back yard and rear facing windows of the house. Services provided in the rent include: Cable TV & WiFi, gas & electric (monthly cap) and water (monthly cap). Weekly gardener service is included in rent. Additional fees applied to all reservations. No smoking. No pets allowed.



The property is situated in the La Costa Ridge neighborhood of Carlsbad with close access to community parks and just minutes from Carlsbad State Beach, Legoland, La Costa Resort and Spa, McClellan-Palomar Airport. A quick drive to San Diego favorites such as Del Mar race track and fairgrounds, Sea World, historic Old Towne, Balboa Park, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park, Downtown Gaslamp District and Temecula Wine Country. Commuting is easily accessible with nearby access Interstate 5 and Highway 78. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach, Cardiff by the Sea, Carlsbad or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course are also within convenient distance.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agents, brokers, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



HOW TO APPLY:

1. Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-furnished-rentals

2. Find the property of interest, and then click on "Apply Now".

3. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged.

4. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property much complete and submit a rental application.

5. Be prepared to provide supporting details and documents requested (photo ID, proof of income, bank statements, etc). Incomplete applications will be delayed or possibly denied.

6. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents. Pets are subject to a $20 pet screening fee (free for service animals).

7. Application turnaround time is typically 2-4 days.



RENTAL CRITERIA:

1. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria.

2. Total household gross monthly income must be at least three (3) times the amount of monthly rent.

3. Favorable credit history, proof of employment and sufficient income, and positive landlord references are required.

4. No co-signers will be accepted.

5. Renters insurance is also required.

6. A monthly pet rent of $50 ($75 for two pets) will be charged to tenants with approved pets.

7. For the complete set of criteria visit: https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria



FOR MORE INFORMATION:

North County Property Group

General Information: (858) 792-5797

leasing@ncpropertygroup.com

CA DRE #01922571

https://www.ncpropertygroup.com



No Pets Allowed



