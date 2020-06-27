Amenities

3206 Via Tonala Available 07/15/20 Lovely 3BD Townhome in the Tanglewood Community!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Beautiful 2 story condo in the "Tanglewood Community". Unit features spacious floor plan with brick patio and two car garage. Community features 2 pools, spa, tennis & RV parking. Easy access to Hwy 78 or Interstate 5 and very close to shopping, theaters, and restaurants.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,250.



PETS:

No Pets



FEATURES:

Tennis Courts

Community Playground

Non-Smoking Property

Evening Lights

Easy Freeway Access

Dishwasher

Stove

2 Story

Eat in kitchen

Patio

Balcony

Dining Area

Family Room

Tile Flooring

Laundry Hook-ups

Garage Laundry

Gas/ 220 Laundry

2 Car Garage

RV parking

Community Spa

Community Pool

Home Owners Assoc.

Trash Included

Greenbelt View



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Buena Vista Elementary

Middle School: Valley Middle School

High School: Carlsbad High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3206-Via-Tonala-Carlsbad-CA-92010-83/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE4219525)