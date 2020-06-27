All apartments in Carlsbad
3206 Via Tonala

3206 Via Tonala · No Longer Available
Location

3206 Via Tonala, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Tamarack Point

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
3206 Via Tonala Available 07/15/20 Lovely 3BD Townhome in the Tanglewood Community!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Beautiful 2 story condo in the "Tanglewood Community". Unit features spacious floor plan with brick patio and two car garage. Community features 2 pools, spa, tennis & RV parking. Easy access to Hwy 78 or Interstate 5 and very close to shopping, theaters, and restaurants.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,250.

PETS:
No Pets

FEATURES:
Tennis Courts
Community Playground
Non-Smoking Property
Evening Lights
Easy Freeway Access
Dishwasher
Stove
2 Story
Eat in kitchen
Patio
Balcony
Dining Area
Family Room
Tile Flooring
Laundry Hook-ups
Garage Laundry
Gas/ 220 Laundry
2 Car Garage
RV parking
Community Spa
Community Pool
Home Owners Assoc.
Trash Included
Greenbelt View

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Buena Vista Elementary
Middle School: Valley Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3206-Via-Tonala-Carlsbad-CA-92010-83/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4219525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3206 Via Tonala have any available units?
3206 Via Tonala doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3206 Via Tonala have?
Some of 3206 Via Tonala's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3206 Via Tonala currently offering any rent specials?
3206 Via Tonala is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3206 Via Tonala pet-friendly?
No, 3206 Via Tonala is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3206 Via Tonala offer parking?
Yes, 3206 Via Tonala offers parking.
Does 3206 Via Tonala have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3206 Via Tonala does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3206 Via Tonala have a pool?
Yes, 3206 Via Tonala has a pool.
Does 3206 Via Tonala have accessible units?
No, 3206 Via Tonala does not have accessible units.
Does 3206 Via Tonala have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3206 Via Tonala has units with dishwashers.

