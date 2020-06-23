Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly tennis court

3205 Via Tonala Available 03/15/19 TANGLEWOOD 2-Story Condo Located Centrally in Carlsbad!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

2-story condo located in the Tanglewood community. Centrally located in Carlsbad and close to the mall, theatre, grocery store, beach and freeway access. This home has a private enclosed patio and 2-car garage with laundry hook-ups. Kitchen with dining area, dishwasher and stove. Master bedroom with full bath and balcony. Amenities include: 2 community swimming pools, spa, playground, tennis courts, and RV parking. Call today to schedule a showing!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,375.



PETS:

No Pets



FEATURES:

Community Playground

Tennis Courts

Easy Freeway Access

Non-Smoking Property

Dishwasher

Microwave

Stove

Eat in kitchen

Balcony

Family Room

Dining Area

2 Story

Patio

Laundry Hook-ups

Garage Laundry

2 Car Garage

Community Spa

Community Pool

Trash Included

Home Owners Assoc.



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Buena Vista Elementary



Middle School: Valley Middle School



High School: Carlsbad High School



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE3537882)