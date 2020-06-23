All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3205 Via Tonala

3205 via Tonala · No Longer Available
Location

3205 via Tonala, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Tamarack Point

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
3205 Via Tonala Available 03/15/19 TANGLEWOOD 2-Story Condo Located Centrally in Carlsbad!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
2-story condo located in the Tanglewood community. Centrally located in Carlsbad and close to the mall, theatre, grocery store, beach and freeway access. This home has a private enclosed patio and 2-car garage with laundry hook-ups. Kitchen with dining area, dishwasher and stove. Master bedroom with full bath and balcony. Amenities include: 2 community swimming pools, spa, playground, tennis courts, and RV parking. Call today to schedule a showing!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,375.

PETS:
No Pets

FEATURES:
Community Playground
Tennis Courts
Easy Freeway Access
Non-Smoking Property
Dishwasher
Microwave
Stove
Eat in kitchen
Balcony
Family Room
Dining Area
2 Story
Patio
Laundry Hook-ups
Garage Laundry
2 Car Garage
Community Spa
Community Pool
Trash Included
Home Owners Assoc.

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Buena Vista Elementary

Middle School: Valley Middle School

High School: Carlsbad High School

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE3537882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

