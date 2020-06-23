Amenities
3205 Via Tonala Available 03/15/19 TANGLEWOOD 2-Story Condo Located Centrally in Carlsbad!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
2-story condo located in the Tanglewood community. Centrally located in Carlsbad and close to the mall, theatre, grocery store, beach and freeway access. This home has a private enclosed patio and 2-car garage with laundry hook-ups. Kitchen with dining area, dishwasher and stove. Master bedroom with full bath and balcony. Amenities include: 2 community swimming pools, spa, playground, tennis courts, and RV parking. Call today to schedule a showing!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,375.
PETS:
No Pets
FEATURES:
Community Playground
Tennis Courts
Easy Freeway Access
Non-Smoking Property
Dishwasher
Microwave
Stove
Eat in kitchen
Balcony
Family Room
Dining Area
2 Story
Patio
Laundry Hook-ups
Garage Laundry
2 Car Garage
Community Spa
Community Pool
Trash Included
Home Owners Assoc.
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Buena Vista Elementary
Middle School: Valley Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
