Carlsbad, CA
3204 Corte Tamarindo
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3204 Corte Tamarindo

3204 Corte Tamarindo · No Longer Available
Location

3204 Corte Tamarindo, Carlsbad, CA 92009
La Costa Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 4 bedroom La Costa Ridge home - Here is a 4 bedroom 4.5 bath home with a 3 car tandem garage. Approx 4100 sq ft, this house can live as a single story residence with everything you need on the main floor: gorgeous kitchen w/ rich cabinetry, large granite island, GE Monogram appliances, extra large family room w/ custom built-in, formal dining room and living room w/ 10' ceilings and windows throughout, oversized front office or additional bedroom, spacious entry level master bedroom w/ access to the private spa. Relax and enjoy your private backyard with built-in BBQ and fireplace. Upstairs enjoy three large en-suite bedrooms, each w/ walk-in closets, and a spacious loft living area. Dual zone A/C with Nest thermostats. No detail was spared in this highly upgraded home. Definitely a must see. No pets will be allowed. Available now.

Please contact us today to schedule a private viewing.

DRE #02035049

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4389919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3204 Corte Tamarindo have any available units?
3204 Corte Tamarindo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3204 Corte Tamarindo have?
Some of 3204 Corte Tamarindo's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3204 Corte Tamarindo currently offering any rent specials?
3204 Corte Tamarindo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3204 Corte Tamarindo pet-friendly?
No, 3204 Corte Tamarindo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3204 Corte Tamarindo offer parking?
Yes, 3204 Corte Tamarindo offers parking.
Does 3204 Corte Tamarindo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3204 Corte Tamarindo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3204 Corte Tamarindo have a pool?
No, 3204 Corte Tamarindo does not have a pool.
Does 3204 Corte Tamarindo have accessible units?
No, 3204 Corte Tamarindo does not have accessible units.
Does 3204 Corte Tamarindo have units with dishwashers?
No, 3204 Corte Tamarindo does not have units with dishwashers.
