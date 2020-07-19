3204 Corte Tamarindo

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful 4 bedroom La Costa Ridge home - Here is a 4 bedroom 4.5 bath home with a 3 car tandem garage. Approx 4100 sq ft, this house can live as a single story residence with everything you need on the main floor: gorgeous kitchen w/ rich cabinetry, large granite island, GE Monogram appliances, extra large family room w/ custom built-in, formal dining room and living room w/ 10' ceilings and windows throughout, oversized front office or additional bedroom, spacious entry level master bedroom w/ access to the private spa. Relax and enjoy your private backyard with built-in BBQ and fireplace. Upstairs enjoy three large en-suite bedrooms, each w/ walk-in closets, and a spacious loft living area. Dual zone A/C with Nest thermostats. No detail was spared in this highly upgraded home. Definitely a must see. No pets will be allowed. Available now.



Please contact us today to schedule a private viewing.



DRE #02035049



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4389919)