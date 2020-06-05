Amenities

3118 Vista Bonita Available 04/15/19 Seapoint Tennis Club La Costa Fully Furnished Single Level Condo - Beautiful La Costa Seapoint Tennis Club condo. Available for minimum 6 month lease starting mid April 2019. Offered at $2700 a month Furnished. Can be leased Unfurnished too. Single level condo with 2 master suite set up and living space in the middle. Nicely upgraded and easy single level living, no steps. Back patio and green space with westerly La Costa views and breezes. All appliances and water and trash included. Flat Screen TV and comfortable island style furnishings and atmosphere. La Costa's Seapoint Tennis Club is like living at vacation resort with 2 pools and tennis courts set in tropical landscaping setting. Close to the beach, I-5 and the La Costa Resort and Spa and the Park Hyatt Resort. Dedicated parking spot directly in front and street parking close by. Shown by appointment only. Detached one car garage included if leased fully furnished. Move-in requirements: Good credit and income required, first month's rent, $3000 Security Deposit, Proof of Renter's Insurance, Valid Photo ID, Proof of Income and $35 application fee per adult applicant. Apply online at: RentalSD.com



No Pets Allowed



