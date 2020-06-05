All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:53 AM

3118 Vista Bonita

3118 Vista Bonita · No Longer Available
Location

3118 Vista Bonita, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
3118 Vista Bonita Available 04/15/19 Seapoint Tennis Club La Costa Fully Furnished Single Level Condo - Beautiful La Costa Seapoint Tennis Club condo. Available for minimum 6 month lease starting mid April 2019. Offered at $2700 a month Furnished. Can be leased Unfurnished too. Single level condo with 2 master suite set up and living space in the middle. Nicely upgraded and easy single level living, no steps. Back patio and green space with westerly La Costa views and breezes. All appliances and water and trash included. Flat Screen TV and comfortable island style furnishings and atmosphere. La Costa's Seapoint Tennis Club is like living at vacation resort with 2 pools and tennis courts set in tropical landscaping setting. Close to the beach, I-5 and the La Costa Resort and Spa and the Park Hyatt Resort. Dedicated parking spot directly in front and street parking close by. Shown by appointment only. Detached one car garage included if leased fully furnished. Move-in requirements: Good credit and income required, first month's rent, $3000 Security Deposit, Proof of Renter's Insurance, Valid Photo ID, Proof of Income and $35 application fee per adult applicant. Apply online at: RentalSD.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3951850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3118 Vista Bonita have any available units?
3118 Vista Bonita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3118 Vista Bonita have?
Some of 3118 Vista Bonita's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3118 Vista Bonita currently offering any rent specials?
3118 Vista Bonita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3118 Vista Bonita pet-friendly?
No, 3118 Vista Bonita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3118 Vista Bonita offer parking?
Yes, 3118 Vista Bonita offers parking.
Does 3118 Vista Bonita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3118 Vista Bonita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3118 Vista Bonita have a pool?
Yes, 3118 Vista Bonita has a pool.
Does 3118 Vista Bonita have accessible units?
No, 3118 Vista Bonita does not have accessible units.
Does 3118 Vista Bonita have units with dishwashers?
No, 3118 Vista Bonita does not have units with dishwashers.
